Strong winds damage building, close part of Akuna Street Civic

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:38am
Firefighters at the scene in Civic. Picture supplied

Akuna Street has been reopened after heavy winds caused cladding to fall from a Civic building.

