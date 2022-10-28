Akuna Street has been reopened after heavy winds caused cladding to fall from a Civic building.
ACT Fire & Rescue crews used a platform vehicle to reach the side of the building, before securing the cladding.
Emergency services had been called to the building near the intersection of Akuna Street and Bunda Street in the city, following reports cladding had come loose.
"The Bronto platform appliance is working to secure and restore cladding which has been damaged due to the current winds," ACT Fire & Rescue said in a statement, shortly after 2pm.
"Akuna Street between Bunda Street and London Circuit is currently closed. Crews are likely to be on the scene for at least another 30 minutes. The community is asked to avoid the area," it said at 2.30pm.
ACT Fire & Rescue crews had all left the area by 4pm.
The agency had received a number of calls for help for storm and tree damage on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology reports wind speeds averaging about 35-44km/h over lunchtime, with gusts of up to 70km/h recorded at Canberra airport.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.