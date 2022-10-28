The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Federal budget funding jumpstarts 'unique' UC Arena vision for new Canberra Capitals home

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Capitals playing at the National Convention Centre last season. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

The University of Canberra says its planned 4000-seat multi-use facility will ease the indoor-sports venue pressure in the capital and help several sports grow in the coming years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.