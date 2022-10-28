Nick Groenewegen felt like plenty of other cricketers last summer.
After two disrupted seasons of bushfires and COVID, the ANU captain was ready to hit the ground running.
And then the rain hit.
So as Groenewegen spent Saturday after Saturday sitting around waiting for the clouds to part, his mind started to wander. Suddenly, cricket was not where he wanted to be.
In search of something to reignite the flame, the all-rounder booked a flight to England.
What followed was an Australian winter spent playing cricket in glorious sunshine, with plenty of sightseeing on the side.
The trip served its purpose and Groenewegen returned to Canberra determined to lead ANU to a successful season.
"I found my enjoyment of cricket again," Groenewegen said. "It made me remember why I actually want to play.
"Getting a full English season in was quite nice, we didn't have a single game rained out. It took me a little while to adjust to the different conditions, but it was a lot of fun."
Groenewegen is optimistic Saturday's clash with Eastlake will go ahead, however that is dependant on the rain staying away.
He said the ANU North Oval wicket is in good condition and received plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday.
The match will mark a chance for both sides to hit back after losses to Weston Creek Molonglo and Western District, respectively, a fortnight ago.
Groenewegen knows his side has been written off by many of their rivals in the past, but he's confident this year is different.
There were plenty of positives to take out of the 39-run loss to Weston Creek Molonglo and the skipper is confident his side can prevail on Saturday.
"Historically Creek has been a good side and nearly unbeatable at Stirling," Groenewegen. "We didn't actually play too badly, but we still weren't satisfied with that result. We know we're capable of more.
"Our preparation has been pretty relentless, so we're keen to show what we're capable of. We haven't had that opportunity yet, which is frustrating."
ANU boast a young squad that may take some time to find their feet.
Groenewegen is realistic in recognising his side will grow and evolve as the season progresses but he's confident they will be in the mix come finals time.
"For us historically we've been a team whose approach has been submissive because we are so young and lack experience," he said.
"As a group, we know we're good enough. If we put in some good performances we will continue to grow and we can take advantage of that arrogance other teams approach us with."
Cricket ACT Round Four: Tuggeranong Valley v Western District at Chisholm Oval, ANU v Eastlake at ANU North Oval, Weston Creek Molonglo v Queanbeyan at Stirling Oval, Ginninderra v North Canberra Gungahlin at Kippax Oval.
