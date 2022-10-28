The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

UK stint has Nick Groenewegen rejuvenated and ready to lead ANU in ACT premier cricket

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANU captain Nick Groenewegen has grown as a cricketer. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Nick Groenewegen felt like plenty of other cricketers last summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.