While Peter Dutton's attack on Labor over the soaring cost of living in his budget reply was justified, it suffered from a lack of conviction given the LNP's own recent record and a failure to spell out viable alternative solutions.
The Opposition Leader, who cleverly recycled Labor's campaign line that "everything is going up except your wages" and who said some people were so hard hit they had to choose to either "heat or eat", did make some solid points.
One was soaring energy prices aren't just an issue for householders. A 56 per cent increase in electricity prices and a 40 per cent increase in the price of gas by the end of 2023 is going to have a huge effect on the viability of businesses.
It's hard to argue with Mr Dutton when he asserts this will lead to shop and factory closures and job losses. If his claim an IGA supermarket on the Sunshine Coast is facing an increase of $160,000 a year in its electricity bill is true it's hard to see how the owners will be able to keep the doors open.
What was lacking in Mr Dutton's case study was any proposal that would help households and business owners to get through the crisis. The former Morrison-Frydenberg government was not afraid to roll out direct financial support for battlers when the cost-of-living crisis blew up earlier this year.
Given the financial outlook for businesses and households is significantly worse now than at the time of the election, why did Mr Dutton stop short of calling for some form of direct assistance?
It's one thing to criticise your political adversaries for failing to do enough but quite another to suggest a policy of your own, apparently.
An interesting element in the budget reply was Mr Dutton's decision to scale back the intensity of his disdain for Labor policies. His support for the extension of the childcare subsidy, the changes to the PBS, more veterans housing, domestic violence initiatives and flood funding suggests bipartisanship isn't quite dead; just on life support.
The Opposition Leader also made a valiant attempt to put the Treasurer's repeated claims about "$1 trillion of Liberal National Party debt" to bed once and for all. His point that if the Coalition had done what Labor had advocated - such as extending JobKeeper and paying people who had already been vaccinated for being vaccinated - the nation would be $31 billion deeper in the hole was well made.
One area where Mr Dutton did leave himself open to some obvious criticism was in his call for an "intelligent conversation" on the integration of compact nuclear reactors into the energy mix.
Even if, as he said, there is an argument for keeping all the energy options on the table given the current technological limitations on renewables and storage and the energy crisis confronting Europe, why has he waited until now to make this an issue? The LNP was in power for almost a decade. Surely they could have started the conversation years ago.
The truth is Mr Dutton's best lines came from the government which deployed many of the same criticisms against the LNP before the May 21 election.
Deteriorating economic conditions, and some own goals by the Albanese government, have created opportunities for an opposition which has been struggling to redefine itself in the wake of its defeat.
The LNP has to do more with those opportunities than just throwing brickbats, however. It needs to clearly define some policy positions, particularly on the cost of living and energy, if it is to be considered a worthy alternative government in three years' time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.