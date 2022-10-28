The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton's budget reply attack on Labor over cost of living lacks conviction

By The Canberra Times
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While Peter Dutton's attack on Labor over the soaring cost of living in his budget reply was justified, it suffered from a lack of conviction given the LNP's own recent record and a failure to spell out viable alternative solutions.

