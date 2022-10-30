Dr Nick Taylor's defence of the early warning observation systems (EWS) at the Canberra Hospital is quite right.
When used properly, and all of those involved in collecting information are aware of how and why it works, there are good data that suggests it works well.
But in our current system are all of those delivering care aware of what their obligations are and when to escalate?
The system depends on those collecting and entering observations being aware of trends and triggers.
It depends on parents and relatives knowing that they can trigger intervention ahead of the next observation point.
It depends on staff and parents knowing that they are emboldened to speak up, and importantly, that they will be listened to.
The barriers to good listening and prompt action are, in my experience, time and busyness.
In a busy, generally short-staffed emergency room or paediatric ward, players are rushed, stressed and easily diverted.
The system falls down when players fail to listen, fail to connect up dots and thus fail to intervene in a timely manner.
More than 10 years ago, at the opening of the Centennial Hospital, I circulated a discussion paper among staff and administrators of the paediatric department entitled "a new building but no staff", referencing a well-known Yes Minister episode.
In the paper there was discussion about the needs for children's healthcare in the ACT and surrounding areas for the future and a proposal for ensuring that the medical specialists and junior staff needed for a vital and contemporary children's health service was planned and budgeted.
Ten years later I recirculated the same document, noting that nothing had changed.
There are two threads that need to be picked up in this discussion. The first involves planners at the health department itself and the second relates to the culture of the hospital service.
In planning, the health department draws on trends in usage, and projected population profiles.
Analysing trends in usage depends on there being adequate developments in the service that keep up with contemporary health needs.
By constraining services provided, the trends would clearly be flat, i.e. no demand therefore no need for service.
This belied the fact that children were going to Sydney or Melbourne for basic healthcare consultations, surgery, and allied health interventions.
In addition the population projections showed that there was a decreasing proportion of children in the ACT overall - notwithstanding the fact that babies were being born and the actual population of children was increasing.
In the recent redesign of parts of the Centennial Hospital for example, the administration block reduced the number of offices for paediatricians despite the fact that it is clear that the hospital needs more consultant-general paediatricians and more junior staff, not less.
Yes, it is important to ensure that children's healthcare is comprehensive and that early intervention prevents later problems but these interventions do not stop children needing surgery, treatment for cancers, seizures, genetic problems, disabilities etc for which the current axis of care relies on Sydney or Melbourne.
Much has been said about the culture extant at the Canberra Hospital.
Indeed, a lot of money is being thrown at culture surveys, inquiries and litigation but it must be said that the culture is the result of planners and administrators not listening and not connecting the dots themselves.
Over recent years a number of senior paediatricians have retired or reduced their working commitments, but getting them replaced is a struggle that has defeated clinical leaders.
It is well known that senior and junior staff have holiday and study leave and sickness needs like any other professionals.
Rosters at the Centennial Hospital are structured without relief strategies and those that are left on the rosters have to step in doing extra hours, carrying over holidays or coming to work with coughs and colds because there is no one else to do the work.
This is what drives a poor culture. Casual or part-time employment dilutes real-life professional experience and learning and thus drives inefficiency and ineffectiveness.
We can see this now in the airline industry. Force people into other jobs and what is lost is experience, continuity, loyalty and effectiveness.
The reluctance to staff the hospital properly - with good relief structures and funding, underlies staff frustration, patience and efficiency, leading to error.
Rostering poorly, double shifts and covering illness without proper relief provisions is, in fact, systematic administrative bullying.
If an administrative EWS were used in parallel to clinical EWS, the system would be dead. We have called out serious problems often but issues are ignored.
The clinical checks and balances that keep patients safe are good. The ability of staff to respond to early warning scores is impaired by the work environment.
No doubt the new building on the hospital site will not be able to be opened fully because of an inability to staff it adequately. More than 100 years on nothing changes.
