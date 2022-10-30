It didn't take long for Canberrans to get used to the red trams gliding up and down Northbourne, looking for all the world like they belonged there.
This was after years of debate and hand-wringing over the cost, scale and relative merits of a project aimed at bringing Canberra a step away from its car-centric identity.
It's been harder, then, to debate the merits of the next step of the project, taking light rail south over the bridge.
But as we all know only too well, such projects span many years from conception to completion, notwithstanding the "Light Rail is Coming" signs already up on Northbourne as it segues onto Commonwealth Avenue.
Far too long, in other words, for anyone to start discounting the importance of updated roads infrastructure in the meantime, particularly as many thousands of Canberrans will not see any benefit from the next light rail project for a decade or more.
The revelation, then, that the Barr government agreed to cancel three federally supported infrastructure projects in the territory, whose costs exactly add up to the amount allocated to the next extension of the light rail network, is suspicious to say the least.
Officials have denied the projects were axed to pay for the light rail, but the amount - $85.9 million in total - is too precise to be a coincidence.
Infrastructure department deputy secretary David Hallinan insists the changes were about "moderating the construction market", and rejected suggestions during a Senate hearing that the government had made cuts to instead fund different projects.
However you spin it, the funding of light rail has always been sold as a long-term investment for Canberra.
But it now seems that there has been a fair bit of robbing Peter to pay Paul in the process, Peter being, for example, the many residents of the far south of Tuggeranong who are unlikely to see any benefit from the light rail at all.
Residents who use the three sections of roads whose funding has been cut - the Canberra south-west corridor, the Kings Highway-Pialligo Avenue corridor and Boboyan Road - have effectively had their convenience and safety traded off to pay for a relatively short stretch of light rail. Many will be justifiably infuriated.
The upgrades had all been long in the planning, and together amounted to increased amenity for many residents, no matter who benefited "politically" from what some has now been described as a cash splash for former Liberal senator Zed Seselja.
Federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher - an old political foe of Seselja's but still relatively new in her role - maintains there had been "little evidence" that the projects in question had been "priorities" of the government at the time.
But for those 40,000 driving along south-west corridor every day, or travelling between the east of Queanbeyan and Canberra Airport, or living in bushfire-vulnerable areas around Boboyan Road and hoping for increased access for emergency services, these projects would have seemed, in fact, quite vital.
Political expediency be damned, especially when it involves pitting road safety against longer-term commitments.
The light rail has always been a feather in the cap of a more sustainability-conscious government, easing its way towards a public transport-oriented city.
We're back now to light rail being an ideological flashpoint, but for all the wrong reasons.
