Leon Arundel (Letters, October 27) lists four short-term Prime Ministers. Actually there is another short-term Prime Minister, William Lyne, who only lasted five days.
Lyne was Premier of NSW, the "senior" colony, and was appointed Prime Minister by the designated Governor-General, Lord Hopetoun, on December 19, 1900.
Lyne's task was to form a cabinet to ensure the new Commonwealth of Australia could function from January 1, 1901, until an election could be held and a Parliament formed.
Lyne couldn't form a cabinet and returned his Commission on December 24, 1900. Hopetoun then commissioned Edmund Barton as Prime Minister.
Transport Canberra provided eight million passenger journeys in 2021-22. That's the lowest number of journeys in more than 10 years.
Its annual report says that it burned 11 million litres of diesel and 82,000 gigajoules of natural gas. That caused the equivalent of 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (down from the previous year's record high of 37,000 tonnes).
Its emissions are set to increase next year, as it resumes pre-COVID timetables.
Since Transport Canberra started publishing passenger journey numbers in 2014, its best emissions result has been 2.1 kilograms of carbon dioxide per journey. Last year it caused four kilograms per journey.
Canberra car travel averages one and a half people per car, and causes about 1.8 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions per person per journey.
The 2016 census showed a record high proportion of Canberra commuters driving cars, and a record low proportion travelling as car passengers. The ACT government responded by closing "three for free" parking areas and shortening Adelaide Avenue's T2 lanes.
The results, in the 2021 census, were a new record low proportion of car passengers, and a new record high proportion of car drivers.
The ACT government plans to spend $2 billion to encourage car drivers, car passengers, cyclists and walkers to switch to public transport.
It plans to spend nothing to encourage car drivers to reduce emissions and traffic congestion by becoming car passengers.
Always framing budget sectors into "winners and losers" completely distorts the budget picture and is not how societies actually work. We are a collective.
How about an overall winner or loser? Has Australia as a nation won or lost (as bad as those descriptors still are)?
It's time all media stopped using this misleading and disingenuous terminology trope.
As I read about all those areas that the recent budget has prioritised with hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars to achieve a better future for the Australian people I tried to remember any lasting long term benefits that exist from the 10 years of government by the LNP.
Was there a legacy that they could look back to with pride? But, sadly, nothing of major significance came to mind.
The budget was disappointing in that it did not address gas management. It should have been bolder.
The gas producers have contracts and also sell on the spot market at currently high prices.
The surplus exceeds the domestic requirement and they are happy to sell domestically at spot pricing.
Like WA, the federal government ought to set aside a domestic commitment for the east coast states at cost plus normal profit.
This would go along way to ensuring a stable domestic supply was always available.
It could finance this either by a windfall profit tax on overseas spot gas sales or by setting a domestic sales price.
This must be addressed, rather than allowing a 40 per cent price increase on top of already increased domestic pricing.
Gas is a national asset.
