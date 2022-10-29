The Canberra Times
Australia's shortest serving PM was not even in parliament

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:09pm, first published 6:30pm
Leon Arundel (Letters, October 27) lists four short-term Prime Ministers. Actually there is another short-term Prime Minister, William Lyne, who only lasted five days.

