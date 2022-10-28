The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Despite 'no substance' behind it, Tuggeranong Parkway upgrade could return: ACT government

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:19pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Barr government has argued upgrades to roads such as the Tuggeranong Parkway were "likely the result of pork-barrelling efforts". Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Barr government has lashed Coalition promises of major ACT-NSW road infrastructure upgrades as "likely the result of pork-barrelling efforts" after being exposed as the party which chose to kill off planned upgrades to the Tuggeranong Parkway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.