Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has urged the AFL to increase their investment in the sport in Canberra.
The region boasts a proud history of producing elite footballers, the likes of James Hird, Alex Jesaulenko, Michael Conlan and Don Pyke emerging from the ACT.
The pipeline has slowed in recent years and McGuire feels AFL officials have dropped the ball.
This is despite the introduction of a GWS Giants Academy in 2011 as part of a long-term deal with the ACT government.
The changes made to the pathways system have been criticised by a number of clubs, who questioned the return on investment.
A number of AFL players have emerged through the academy, including Tom Green, Harry Himmelberg and Jack Steele.
The government is currently in the process of negotiating a new contract with the Giants that is expected to match the recently concluded $2.3 million per year deal.
The contract will see the team play both AFL and AFLW games at Manuka Oval each year and is expected to include further investment in junior pathways.
McGuire has fond memories of watching the likes of ACT stars Jesaulenko and Brett Allison playing in the VFL and AFL, and he urged officials to re-establish the pipeline.
"I think they should do more in Canberra," McGuire said. "Canberra has amazing pedigree. Going back to Alex Jesaulenko, he's from Canberra, Nathan Buckley and James Hird lived there, (Kevin) 'Cowboy' Neale played for Ainslie.
"They had a great feel for the AFL in Canberra for many years and probably dropped the ball when the Raiders came in. GWS are playing games there and have been very successful and that's great to have footy in Canberra."
The broadcaster, who is currently working on Channel 10's coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, has been a vocal critic of calls for the AFL to add a Tasmanian franchise.
McGuire is similarly lukewarm about a standalone Canberra team.
"I don't know about that," he said. "The market will take care of that. GWS are doing a good job there at the moment. Maybe they can play more games there at some stage, there's no doubt there's a huge AFL support base in Canberra."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
