A Socceroos legend fears Canberra's Tom Rogic hasn't done enough to be in the selection frame for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as he's struggled to make a statement on the pitch in the lead-up to the tournament in Qatar.
Rogic has been on the periphery of the Socceroos since he sensationally withdrew in May during their World Cup qualifying campaign.
After dropping out when the Socceroos needed him most, Rogic disappeared, and was nowhere to be seen or heard for months.
While the Socceroos went on to qualify for Qatar by the skin of their teeth, in mid-September Rogic finally re-emerged.
He signed a one-year deal with West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship on a free transfer. It was another baffling move as a major step down from his last club, Celtic, where he had played nine successful years.
Needing time to get back to full match fitness to avoid risk of injury, the 29-year-old was eased back into playing for his new club. But now his playing minutes at West Bromwich Albion are headed in an unwanted direction - down instead of up.
Before today's match, Rogic had only made five appearances for the Baggies since September, started only once, and hadn't scored a goal.
He wasn't helped by West Bromwich Albion appointing a new manager two weeks ago in Spaniard Carlos Corberan, following the sacking of Steve Bruce.
And there have been doubts about whether Rogic fits in with the new coach's plans for the team.
Given such limited time to properly work himself into top form for a World Cup call-up, it begs the question whether Rogic deserves to be back in the frame for Socceroos selection.
And if he did make a return in the green and gold in the Socceroos' fifth-straight appearance in the World Cup finals, would he would be the same player that left?
With a 26-man squad to be announced on Tuesday, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has some tough decisions to make.
Former Socceroos star Carl Valeri believes Arnold would be torn over Rogic, having played a major part in his football rise.
It was Arnold who guided Rogic at the very start of his career, since the Canberran's A-League debut with the Central Coast Mariners when 'Arnie' was head coach there.
However when it comes to the World Cup, the selection answers should be simple, not complicated, according to Valeri.
"As a fellow Canberran I hope that Tom gets called up to the team. I think he's an exceptional player and he's done fantastic things. But ultimately, you pick a team to go to the World Cup, it's got to be the squad that's performing the best, regardless of past experiences," Valeri told The Canberra Times.
"You've got less than a month now and these players have to be at their peak. If you pick anyone under that, it's not going to help.
"Whoever is scoring the most goals, has to be part of it. It's a simple method but it's true.
"We have to put our best foot forward and give it everything we have."
Arnold has been spotted at multiple A-League Men matches this season in the countdown to Qatar, suggesting the Socceroos coach is casting a wide net at home and abroad before Australia's campaign kicks off against France on November 23.
When Rogic removed himself from the Socceroos earlier this year, he cited personal reasons, before going underground.
So Rogic's potential selection could also be dependent on those reasons being addressed.
"You never really know what's going on behind the scenes," Valeri, who had 52 caps for Australia, said.
"Tom is a creative player and that's the X-factor he's got going for him.
"That special element still needs to be considered. He can create something out of nothing and he sees passes a lot of others don't see.
"So a coach may like to have that card in his pocket.
"I just think it's important we have the very best team, those performing week-in, week-out. Every game is important at the World Cup."
Melanie Dinjaski
