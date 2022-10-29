Sharni Williams knows what it takes to excel at the highest level.
Already this season, the Canberra product has claimed a Commonwealth Games gold medal, an overall World Sevens Series title and the Rugby Sevens World Cup.
The accolades add to an illustrious resume that features a gold medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
But there's one trophy Williams is yet to claim, the XVs World Cup.
Now 34 years old and at her fourth World Cup, the centre recognises she's running out of time to complete the set.
That's what makes Sunday's quarter-final against tournament favourites England such an important match for one of Australian rugby's most loyal servants.
"The reason I came here was to challenge myself," Williams said. "There's no limits. I'm trying to rise above some of those limits you put on yourself or people put on you.
"I'm enjoying the opportunity to be able to play against the best of the best. You've got to beat the best to be the best. We'll bring that physicality on Sunday and why not us, why not the Aussies?"
While Williams and her Australian teammates typically enter sevens tournaments heavy favourites and with a target on their backs, the roles have reversed in the XVs World Cup.
This time the Wallaroos are the underdogs and fighting an uphill battle against better resourced nations.
England are the women's rugby powerhouse, having won their past 28 matches, a streak that stretches back to 2019, and are favourites to take out the World Cup.
The Red Roses dismantled Fiji 84-19 before a tight 13-7 win over France and a commanding 75-0 victory over South Africa in the group stage.
The Australians enter the quarter-final on the back of two-straight wins over Scotland and Wales after a first-up 41-17 loss to hosts New Zealand.
Despite the promising results, the Wallaroos recognise there is still room for improvement, particularly in the attacking zone.
"The underdog card gets thrown out there a lot but it comes down to mindset," Williams said. "When the mind's good, footy's good.
"We still haven't played our best footy, we've still got a lot to show. The cool part is we got inside that 22 pretty easily in the last couple of matches. It won't be that easy against England, we're going to have to really front up against them.
"Nothing really changes, we'll still play our style of footy and focus on our game. If we go and play how they play, we won't play our best footy."
Win or lose on Sunday, Williams will return home proud to have played a role in the continued growth of women's rugby.
The sport has made considerable strides since her World Cup debut in 2010 and the future is bright.
Further investment is needed, with England's success a direct result of their professional contracting model. Australian players have urged their governing body to accelerate plans to follow suit or risk falling further behind.
"The grassroots is a place that needs attention to ensure young kids are coming through," Williams said. "The beauty of Australia is we've got some amazing sports, so if you're not providing a good pathway, young kids are going to go elsewhere.
"RA is putting a foot forward with the Wallaroos. We're still building, we're talking about what does the Wallaroos platform look like and how do we keep getting girls to play rugby."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
