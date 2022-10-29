Foreign raiders are expected to dominate the race, but it's an Australian-based training duo who dominated the Melbourne Cup field.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have a massive five runners in the race that stops a nation at Flemington on Tuesday.
It meant the Ballarat-based duo have more than 20 per cent of the final field of 24.
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne felt Gold Trip was the best chance of those five, which also included Grand Promenade (barrier 1), Smokin' Romans (16), High Emocean (8) and Interpretation (6).
Gold Trip drew barrier 14 for the 3200-metre staying test and was a $13 shot to salute.
He finished ninth in the Cox Plate (2040m) last Saturday, following a narrow second to Durston in the Caulfield Cup (2400m) a week earlier.
"It's such an open race every year, but I think Gold Trip is the best of theirs," Payne said.
"It's getting exciting now, we're getting very close."
Eustace, who was born in England but moved to Australia to work for Peter Moody and the Snowdens - before teaming up with Maher to embark on his own training career.
He felt all five of their runners had drawn well.
"I'm really proud of the team. To have five runners in a race like this is a testament to what the staff have put in over the last six months to get the horses there," Eustace said.
"They go there in really good order and we can't wait for the race.
"I think they've all drawn quite well."
Irish stayer Deauville Legend's still the $3.75 favourite, with the James Ferguson-trained four-year-old drawing barrier nine.
Payne described the four-year-old gelding as an athlete that could handle all conditions.
Ferguson was happy with the draw in the front half of the field that would give them plenty of options.
He didn't think the expected wet track would be a problem come Tuesday.
"I'm pleased. I didn't really want a very low draw and I didn't want a very wide draw so nine is absolutely spot on for us," Ferguson said.
"With the pace being on the outside [of the draw] they're going to go some clip to get there [to the front] so ideally we can get into a nice position early doors.
"We don't have to work too hard to get there either.
"We've still got to get the horse there and then the rest is down to [jockey Kerrin McEvoy]."
Without A Fight, the $11 second favourite, drew barrier 18, but despite the wide draw still has breeding on his side.

The six-year-old's a son of Teofilo - who has sired two out of the past four Melbourne Cup winners.
Just five Australian-bred horses made the field - Duais, Montefilia, Vow And Declare, Lunar Flare and Realm Of Flowers - with Montefilia ($13) the best rated.
The Nick Williams-owned Serpentine, which drew barrier 23, earned his spot in the Melbourne Cup with a gutsy second in the group 3 Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington on Saturday.
Surefire won the Archer, but trainer Chris Waller had already opted against running in the Cup.
In a stroke of luck for Williams, jockey John Allen will back up and ride Serpentine on Tuesday after Waller also decided not to run Alegron - who Allen had been booked to ride - after a disappointing sixth in the Archer.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
