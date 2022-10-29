With the sun finally out, round four of the ACT Premier Cricket first grade one-day competition was completed uninterrupted on Saturday.
The highlight of the round was at Kippax Oval where an 85-run first innings effort from Ginninderra skipper Rhys Healy was instrumental in their nail-biting 26-run win over North Canberra Gungahlin.
That was despite a thrilling century from rival captain Rohan Wight (100 off 98) in a final wicket stand with tail-ender Abdullah Haroon that ended in the 49th over.
Brad Thomas pitched in for Ginninderra with a handy 67 and Jordie Misic scored 34 runs off 25 balls in his time at the crease.
"It was good to see the monster come out and get a six - everyone was excited to see him put one over the rope," Thomas said of Misic.
"But Rhys led the way, hit the ball very well, and it was nice to build a partnership with him."
After the nervy finish to Saturday's match, Thomas said Ginninderra will be out to tidy up their bowling before next week's clash against ANU.
"Towards the end Rohan Wight whacked a few around a bit but we knew the whole time we had the skillset to execute and take the W," he said.
"This was the first chance for us to get out and play, and we're still pretty happy with how we batted. We can fix some things, but it was good to get a win and we can build on that.
"After missing the first three rounds, it was just great to get out and play some cricket."
Elsewhere Queanbeyan needed just 26 overs to chase down Weston Creek Molongolo's first innings of 108 from 40.5 overs.
A knock of 63 not-out from Queanbeyan captain Dean Solway led his side to a six-wicket victory.
Queanbeyan's Kai Brunker (3/10) and Harry O'Rourke (3/13) were also standouts in an intimidating bowling display.
ANU rued a middle-order collapse that left them stumbling and all out for 168 from 46.1 overs at home.
Eastlake meanwhile delivered the opposite performance from their middle order with captain Oliver Brown's 59 runs and Jack Sanson's 41 runs (and 2/9 with the ball) highlighting the five-wicket win.
Tuggeranong Valley posted a 40-run win over Western District at Chisholm Oval, with captain Craig Devoy top-scoring for the home side with 71 runs.
