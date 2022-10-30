The Canberra Times
The hunt for Australia's first National Anti-Corruption Commissioner begins

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
October 30 2022 - 11:00am
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus address at National Press Club. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The hunt for Australia's first federal integrity commissioner will begin this week with the federal government promising the process will be "merit-based, transparent and robust".

