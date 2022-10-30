The hunt for Australia's first federal integrity commissioner will begin this week with the federal government promising the process will be "merit-based, transparent and robust".
The Labor government's proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission is expected to be up-and-running by mid next year following its introduction to parliament last month.
The bill underwent scrutiny by a parliamentary committee who will deliver its recommendations in the coming fortnight.
In anticipation of its eventual passing through parliament, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the recruitment process for the commissioner's role will begin this week.
"This will be a merit-based, transparent and robust recruitment process, adhering to the highest standards of integrity and accountability," he said.
"The government is casting the widest possible net to ensure the commission is led by the most capable and qualified people, consistent with our commitment to restoring transparency and merit to statutory appointments."
Mr Dreyfus has previously said he hopes the role will attract an eminent Australian who will command public confidence.
The watchdog's other statutory roles, including deputy commissioners and an inspector, will also open for advertising.
Once selected, the roles will need to be approved by parliament's new anti-corruption commission committee.
The committee's membership is made up of a government chair, who holds the casting vote, along with 10 others from across the chambers, including two independent members.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
