Treasurer Jim Chalmers is not ruling out drastic measures to combat Australia's deepening cost-of-living crisis, just days after delivering his first budget. "You can go down the path of tax, you can go down the path of direct support to households ... we don't want to rule out those kinds of options," he told the ABC's Insiders.
And the government is also rebuffing opposition criticism over its decision to rescue Australian citizens from Syria, some of whom willingly travelled to the country to join Islamic State. Others were coerced or tricked by partners, while more than 40 Australian children remained stranded in dystopian refugee camps. "We need to remember the individuals we're talking about here are Australians. All of these decisions, nothing's been taken lightly," Labor frontbencher Tony Burke said.
Authorities are still scrambling to recover from a mass hack which saw the data of around 10 million Optus customers compromised. The Victorian government has reissued a million driver's licences, demanding the mobile company foot the bill. Licence numbers will remain the same, but a CCV-like three digit number will be added to the back of each.
Horror news on the international front, with more than 150 people killed during a Halloween stampede in Seoul. Korean authorities said attendees of a street parade to mark the holiday surged into an alley in the city's popular Itaewon district, creating a crush. President Yoon Suk-yeo has declared a national period of mourning.
And fears are growing a global food crisis could deepen after Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports to Africa. Putin has accused Ukraine of a "massive" attack on Russian ships in the region and claimed, without evidence, the UK blew up a gas pipeline last month. US President Joe Biden labelled the move "purely outrageous" and said it would "increase starvation."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
