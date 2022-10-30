The Canberra Times
The Informer: Treasurer Jim Chalmers keeps cost-of-living options open, Korea stampede kills 150 as Vladimir Putin cancels grain deal

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
Jim Chalmers isn't ruling out further cost-of-living measures, including taxes. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is not ruling out drastic measures to combat Australia's deepening cost-of-living crisis, just days after delivering his first budget. "You can go down the path of tax, you can go down the path of direct support to households ... we don't want to rule out those kinds of options," he told the ABC's Insiders.

