And the government is also rebuffing opposition criticism over its decision to rescue Australian citizens from Syria, some of whom willingly travelled to the country to join Islamic State. Others were coerced or tricked by partners, while more than 40 Australian children remained stranded in dystopian refugee camps. "We need to remember the individuals we're talking about here are Australians. All of these decisions, nothing's been taken lightly," Labor frontbencher Tony Burke said.