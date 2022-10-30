Cameron Hill's V8 Supercars dream's one step closer to becoming a reality, with the Canberra driver described as the "full package".
He's one of two contenders to fill Matt Stone Racing's vacancy for next year, with Jayden Ojeda also in the running.
Hill has steadily climbed through the motorsport ranks, having won the Australian Formula Ford title in 2015 and the Carrera Cup last year before stepping up to Super2 in 2022.
He's currently fourth in the driver's championship for the level below Supercars and made his Bathurst debut three weeks ago.
The 25-year-old co-drove for Chris Pither in the PremiAir Coca Cola Racing car and was in 12th spot when he finished his final stint, only for power steering problems to strike and drop them back to 21st.
When Hill spoke to The Canberra Times after the race, he felt his only chance of a Supercars drive next year was in another co-driving stint at the 2023 Great Race.
But a seat's opened up for him to make the move to Supercars full-time.
Matt Stone Racing commercial director Al Bye confirmed Hill was one of two contenders and a final decision could be made this week.
"There's only really two drivers that we're looking at and he's one of them," Bye told The Canberra Times.
"We'll confirm which one when things are ready to go."
Ojeda was reportedly out of the running to join Matt Stone, who he's co-driven for at the past two Bathurst 1000s, but Bye said that wasn't the case.
Bye said it wasn't just Hill's driving ability that he would bring to the team, but also the fact he knows the business inside out - having already run his own racing team.
"That's a pretty simple answer - he's just the full package," he said.
"Cameron's been incredibly successful in every race car that he's ever driven, but he hasn't only won the national go-karting championship and Formula Ford and Carrera Cup and the Bathurst 6 Hour.
"He's also done it in cars that he and his family have prepared and run by themselves, and not been a part of a bigger team, so he has a full understanding of the entire operation of the race team and everything it takes to run one, not just drive in one.
"As a result of that - and the fact he's about 24 - he's got a much higher level of maturity and commercial acumen I would say than the average driver, and obviously a very high level of driver skill.
"You've also got to be a cultural fit ... Cameron ticks that box too, but so does the other driver."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
