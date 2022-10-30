Round one and two of Cricket ACT's T20 Blast competition delivered some cracking contests on Sunday.
Weston Creek Molonglo and Western District battled out the match of the opening round, with the former claiming a nail-biting two-run victory.
A slow wicket at Jamison Oval saw Weston Creek Molonglo only able to set a modest target of 81 in the first innings.
However a stunning bowling performance by Aidan Cowie (5/17) that included three wickets in his first over helped get them over the line, bowling out Western District for 79 in 19.5 overs.
"It was a low total so I was just trying to be aggressive with the ball," Cowie told The Canberra Times.
"It was a very lively first over and it was good for me and the team to have an over like that.
"We weren't happy with our total, but we knew we had the bowling to defend it if we executed right. We couldn't let them loose with such a small total.
"The pitch was on the slower side, but the cutters and shorter stuff was more effective for both teams."
At Kingston Oval, Ginninderra notched a round one-high total of 8/147 led by Owen Chivers' knock of 63 not-out, before their bowlers comfortably kept Eastlake in check, falling 54 runs short.
Eastlake bowler Noragal De Silva's 4/17 from just four overs was a highlight despite the loss, and Ginninderra's Brad Thomas also had impressive bowling figures of 4/15.
Elsewhere Tuggeranong held on for a thrilling 11-run win (6/138) over ANU (7/127), while Queanbeyan couldn't chase down North Canberra Gungahlin's total (8/139) and were left all out for 100 at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval.
In the second round of the T20 Blast, the men from New South Wales were able to get back that winning feeling though, defeating Ginninderra by nine runs, all out for 96.
North Canberra Gungahlin took their record to 2-0 to sit atop the ladder after a 12-run win over Tuggeranong Valley.
Weston Creek Molonglo were firing at Stirling Oval, with an impressive innings of 7/157 more than enough for a 35-run victory over ANU.
Meanwhile, Western District were made to sweat right till the death, holding on for a three-run triumph over Eastlake.
Eastlake's Jack Sanson (48) put in a handy knock and a gutsy partnership from Nicholas Kent (40 not-out) and Lachlan Reid (20 not-out) threatened a memorable finish, only to run out of overs.
A half-century from captain Scott Murn (52) was the highlight for Western District.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.