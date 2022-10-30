Woonona's Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty spent the weekend on a majestic 628 nautical mile cruise from Sydney to Melbourne.
It's the trip of their lifetime, all for the famous two miles of the Melbourne Cup.
The dreams which began with their horse racing breeding and owning business with friends Richard Kurland and his partner Caroline Vincent, have been realised with Montefilia's place in the race that stops a nation.
"Let's see if we can pull this off," Docherty said.
"It is a dream, we decided to do the cruise and make a few days of it, arrive on Monday morning and go to the parade.
"I keep thinking about getting this far, to get to the Cup, let alone possibly having a real chance in the race."
Trained by David Payne, the third favourite offers the Illawarra a genuine Cup hope.
It sets aside the region's 'Kembla curse' during the spring carnival, where Bede Murray's Universal Prince was scratched on Cup morning when favourite in 2001; Gwenda Markwell's Angel Of Truth lost form at a crucial time in the lead-up and Kerry Parker's Think It Over suffered a tendon injury, denying him a shot at the Cox Plate.
Can Montefilia win?
It might be the first question the once-a-year punter asks, but you only need to watch the last 400 metres of the Caulfield Cup to gain some confidence she can.
Bumped in the straight in a tussle with eventual winner Durston - scratched from the Cup after failing his mandatory pre-race scan - and Tralee Rose, Montefilia found clear air late and flashed home for a second consecutive Caulfield Cup fourth placing.
Last year Payne and the connections made the deliberate decision to put her away and return as a five-year-old, a stronger, more mature mare.
"She was too weak last year," Payne told ACM.
"She just wasn't ready, but she is well and I'm happy with her progress.
"We were a bit unlucky at Caulfield but what can you do. She showed what she can do late and we have confidence in her getting the trip."
The breeding operation is calculated.
They follow set bloodlines, producing stayers with incredible amounts of patience in a NSW industry driven by the glitz, glamour and phenomenal prize money built around shorter races like the $15 million The Everest (1200m) and $10 million Golden Eagle (1500m).
"She hasn't really been out of black-type (Group and Listed level) since she was a two-year-old," Docherty said. "It's been a long-term plan, she's run consistently well. This is as big it gets."
The breeding and training is the science, now for the art.
A breathtaking trip around the Flemington track, the most high-pressure staying race in the world.
Speaking of the world, Docherty's family will be captivated by the television coverage from a backyard Woonona barbecue to the bleary-eyed scene of relatives 17,000 kilometres away, watching at 4am in Glasgow.
Docherty's a mad Celtic fan, an Aussie Ange Postecoglou disciple, as well as a regular on course at Wollongong Golf Club.
Adding to the international theme of the horse, both Payne and Kurland are South African.
Those joining Docherty in Melbourne will wear the colours with specially-designed T-shirts for the Cup parade.
Offering strength to Docherty's cause is drawing barrier 11 for the great race, just two outside star international raider Deauville Legend, the $3.60 favourite with Bet365.
English entry Without A Fight is second in the market at $11, with Montefilia and the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Realm Of Flowers next at $12.
The Cup build-up was rocked last week when not only Durston came out, but second pick Loft was scratched due to a tendon injury.
"Hopefully she'll just find her spot, relax and get a nice run and Jason (Collett) can find clear running in the straight," Docherty said.
"She's a magnificent mare, we've always believed in her ability and now we've just got to run well on Tuesday."
