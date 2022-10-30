The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona owners set sail for Montefilia's shot at Melbourne Cup glory

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 30 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Collett will ride Montefilia in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup. Picture by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Woonona's Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty spent the weekend on a majestic 628 nautical mile cruise from Sydney to Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.