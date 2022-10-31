Times Past: November 1, 1983

Although it seems like 2022 is set to be the wettest season on record, The Canberra Times on this day back in 1983 was reporting a similar season.
The difference in 1983 however was there had been a residual drought in the surrounding NSW area that was finally broken. For the first time since 1979, the Cooma Pastures Protection Board was able to be removed from the drought-declared list and reported much improved conditions. At the time, the 47-month long drought declaration was the longest since records had begun.
The ACT office of the Bureau of Meteorology said Canberra's spring rainfall at the time totalled 208mm, with more expected over the coming days.
October 1983 proved to be a wet one, with 135.8mm of rain recorded (In comparison, spring of 2021 saw 321.6mm recorded at Canberra Airport).
A spokesman for an agriculture subdivision in the Department of Territories and Local Government said any more rain during this spring would be "almost superfluous to requirement". Most of the dams were full and household rainwater tanks were nearly overflowing, however, there was a tricky side to all this rain. Some of the fruit growers and farmers of crops in the region were struggling with rot, mould and a lack of dry days to harvest. Although graziers praised the rain for their livestock, they were unable to make hay from their seeded fields for the leaner years. An unharvested crop could also present a fire danger once it began to dry out.
Closer to the city, authorities were warning residents at the time to avoid trips to the tip due to higher chances of getting bogged in the dirt. Numerous accidents were reported with the excessive rain, however only four people out of 47 accidents were injured as a result of incidents.
