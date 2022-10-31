Times Past: November 1, 1983

A spokesman for an agriculture subdivision in the Department of Territories and Local Government said any more rain during this spring would be "almost superfluous to requirement". Most of the dams were full and household rainwater tanks were nearly overflowing, however, there was a tricky side to all this rain. Some of the fruit growers and farmers of crops in the region were struggling with rot, mould and a lack of dry days to harvest. Although graziers praised the rain for their livestock, they were unable to make hay from their seeded fields for the leaner years. An unharvested crop could also present a fire danger once it began to dry out.