The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 1, 1983

October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.

Although it seems like 2022 is set to be the wettest season on record, The Canberra Times on this day back in 1983 was reporting a similar season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.