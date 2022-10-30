The Canberra Times
ACT Policing allege a man tried to smuggle drugs and cash into Alexander Maconochie Prison

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated October 30 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:45pm
Alexander Maconochie Prison, where a man has allegedly tried to smuggle drugs and cash. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A man has allegedly tried to smuggle drugs and cash into Alexander Maconochie Prison before running from police.

