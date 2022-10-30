A man has allegedly tried to smuggle drugs and cash into Alexander Maconochie Prison before running from police.
The 42-year-old Holder man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday to answer up to six charges.
The charges include trespass on government premises, trafficking a controlled drug in large quantity, two counts of taking a prohibited thing to a correctional facility, international threat to inflict grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
READ MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
About 11.15pm on Sunday night, police said they saw a person wearing black pants and a black hoodie walking across the grounds of Alexander Maconochie prison.
When the man saw police, he allegedly ran in the direction of the Monaro Highway to avoid authorities.
There was allegedly a "short foot pursuit" before the man was arrested and taken to the ACT Watch House.
If the man applies for bail police will oppose.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.