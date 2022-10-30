A man has allegedly tried to smuggle drugs and a chisel into Canberra's jail before running from police.
Slobodan Novakovic, 42, was in a wheelchair when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with six offences.
The charges include two counts of taking a prohibited thing to a correctional facility, and single counts of trespassing on government premises, trafficking in a controlled drug, intentional threatening to inflict grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Pleas have not yet been entered by the defendant.
The drug Novakovic, also known as Daniel Noland, was allegedly attempting to smuggle was buprenorphine.
While magistrate Robert Cook read out the charges, Novakovic remarked: "It's so frustrating when police officers lie."
Mr Cook responded by saying it was frustrating hearing Novakovic's complaint and that he didn't "need your commentary".
He warned the defendant he could "either deal with it tomorrow or deal with it now".
About 11.15pm on Sunday, police claim they saw a person wearing black pants and a black hoodie walking across the grounds of the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
When the man saw police, he allegedly ran in the direction of the Monaro Highway to avoid authorities.
There was allegedly a "short foot pursuit" before the man was arrested and taken to the ACT watch house.
The Holder man did not apply for bail and is expected to next face the Magistrates Court over these smuggling charges on November 21.
The alleged drug trafficker also appeared before the ACT Supreme Court, where he had been on bail awaiting sentencing for unrelated charges.
Acting Justice Richard Refshauge vacated the original sentencing date on November 9 after prosecutor Kylie Stitt wished to make further submissions in light of the further charges.
The Supreme Court matter is due back on November 11.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
