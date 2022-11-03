In Tim Johnson's exhibition of recent work, the idea of using dots as a purely pointillist style has come to the fore. The artist explores his own creative evolution at a time French Post-Impressionism was a huge influence. He found this could be combined with photographic source material to allow the capture and integration of events and experiences with a painting practice. Other influences include Abstraction and Abstract-Expressionism and the use of imagery as hieroglyphics. At Nancy Sever Gallery from November 6 to December 4. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

