In Tim Johnson's exhibition of recent work, the idea of using dots as a purely pointillist style has come to the fore. The artist explores his own creative evolution at a time French Post-Impressionism was a huge influence. He found this could be combined with photographic source material to allow the capture and integration of events and experiences with a painting practice. Other influences include Abstraction and Abstract-Expressionism and the use of imagery as hieroglyphics. At Nancy Sever Gallery from November 6 to December 4. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
On Sunday November 6 at 5pm, Canberra Community Chorale and Kompactus Youth Choir presents Jubilate Deo by contemporary American composer Dan Forrest. The work for choir and chamber orchestra brings to life the global aspect of the traditional Psalm 100 text, "O be joyful in the Lord all ye lands", by setting it in seven different languages and drawing from a wide spectrum of musical influences. It's on at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. Tickets from trybooking.com/CDBFY include light refreshments after the concert.
God Is Dead Live on Saturday November 5 at 7pm sees Bryce Mills and Campbell Walker bring a chaotic audio-visual experience about the worst things on the internet, based on the comedy podcast of the same name. Mills is a comedian and host of triple j Breakfast and Walker is an illustrator and author. In Pat Martino - A Celebration of His Life In Music on Friday November 11 at 7.30pm, jazz guitarists Chris Johnstone and Carl Dewhurst celebrate the music and life of Martino, joined by a rhythm section. Both shows are on at The Street Theatre. Bookings: thestreet.org.au.
Chaika Theatre presents Donald Marguiles' play about the changing relationship between grad student Laura and her literary idol Ruth. Can the relationship between mentor and mentee survive ambition, rivalry, and eventual betrayal? ACT HUB until November 12. See: acthub.com.au.
Angela Betzien's black comedy takes audiences behind the teachers' staffroom door. Jaded, outspoken primary school teacher Pat (Catherine McClements) comes up against Anna (Stephanie Somerville), an idealistic recent teaching graduate. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, November 9 to 12. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Potters presents its 2022 Members exhibition, highlighting some of the trends in contemporary ceramics practice with a variety of works and styles on show. It opens at Canberra Potters Gallery on Thursday November 10 at 6pm and runs until December 4. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Andrew Tomkins' new exhibition exploring personal impermanence and the fleeting moments of life's shared history will open at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka at 6pm on Thursday November 3 and will run until November 13. There will be an artist talk on Saturday November 12 at 2pm. See: ccas.com.au.
On Wednesday November 9 from 12.40 to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series features Anton Wurzer on piano accordion and harpsichordist Ariana Odermatt performing arrangements of works by J.S. Bach, G.F. Handel and Wilhelm Bernau. Wesley Music Centre, $15 includes program and refreshments. Bookings at trybooking.com/CDLTL or by phoning 6232 7248. More information: wesleycanberra.org.au/music.
Join Concertmaster Kirsten Williams for a free audition workshop for the 2023 intake of the Canberra Symphony Youth Chamber Orchestra, a performance enrichment program for advanced string players aged 12 to 19. The workshop is on Monday November 7 at 4.30pm at Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street, Braddon. See: cso.org.au/csyco.
At the Canberra Theatre on Friday November 11 at 7.30pm, rock band Goanna return to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut studio album Spirit of Place, a big success with songs including Razor's Edge. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.