Capital Life from November 5, 2022: Jubilate Deo and Chalkface are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 3 2022 - 1:00am
See Tim Johnson's Interwoven exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery until December 4. Picture supplied

Interwoven

In Tim Johnson's exhibition of recent work, the idea of using dots as a purely pointillist style has come to the fore. The artist explores his own creative evolution at a time French Post-Impressionism was a huge influence. He found this could be combined with photographic source material to allow the capture and integration of events and experiences with a painting practice. Other influences include Abstraction and Abstract-Expressionism and the use of imagery as hieroglyphics. At Nancy Sever Gallery from November 6 to December 4. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

