Donnell Wallam, Pat Cummins and sportspeople trying to shift culture: where do we draw the line?

By Denis Moriarty
October 31 2022 - 6:00pm
Donnell Wallam, right, was supported by her Australian netball teammates after taking a stand against Netball Australia's sponsorship deal with Hancock Prospecting. Picture AAP

Cricket captain Pat Cummins pulls out of appearing in advertisements for Alinta, a Cricket Australia sponsor. Netball Australia players lose $15 million because players are concerned about sponsor Hancock Prospecting's record on Indigenous affairs. The Darwin Festival drops Santos as a sponsor. Some Dockers fans are trying to pressure the club to dump Woodside.

