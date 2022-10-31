The Canberra Times
Allhomes

Good competition sees Crace home sell for $1,572,500

By Sara Garrity
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
The auction attracted a crowd of onlookers both on the street and in their cars.

A home in Crace sold under the hammer for $1,572,500 on Saturday after a competitive but friendly battle between two bidders.

