3 Japanese Film Festival: At Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive are free subtitled screenings of some of Mikio Naruse's films. Sound of the Mountain (1954, Saturday November 5, 11am) tells the complicated story of a post-war Japanese family rocked by infidelity and uncertainty in a time of change. Floating Clouds (1955, Saturday November 5, 2pm) follows the long-time affair of a married forester and a typist. Yearning (1964, Sunday November 6, 11am) has a widow facing pressure to sell her business and a declaration of love from her younger brother-in-law. In When a Woman Ascends the Stairs (1960, Sunday November 6, 2pm) a hostess is at a turning point in her life: should she seek marriage, stay in a career that will vanish with her youth, or pursue a business of her own? Bookings and more information: nfsa.gov.au.