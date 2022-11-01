1 Sunshine Super Girl: Written and directed by Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai theatre maker Andrea James, this is the story of Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong who, with the support of an outback farming town, overcame many obstacles and rose to become the No.1 tennis player in the world and a household name by the age of 19. She won 13 majors and ranked 12th all-time in championship wins. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, November 2 to 5. Contains mild coarse language and adult themes. See: theq.net.au.
2 The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is the latest iteration of the long-running satirical revue. This year the Wharfies - Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, joined by Mandy Bishop - take aim at the Greens, Pauline Hanson, Jacqui Lambie, Bob Katter, Boris Johnson, King Charles III, and other luminaries in skits and songs. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, until November 5. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
3 Japanese Film Festival: At Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive are free subtitled screenings of some of Mikio Naruse's films. Sound of the Mountain (1954, Saturday November 5, 11am) tells the complicated story of a post-war Japanese family rocked by infidelity and uncertainty in a time of change. Floating Clouds (1955, Saturday November 5, 2pm) follows the long-time affair of a married forester and a typist. Yearning (1964, Sunday November 6, 11am) has a widow facing pressure to sell her business and a declaration of love from her younger brother-in-law. In When a Woman Ascends the Stairs (1960, Sunday November 6, 2pm) a hostess is at a turning point in her life: should she seek marriage, stay in a career that will vanish with her youth, or pursue a business of her own? Bookings and more information: nfsa.gov.au.
4 Utopiate: With seemingly good intentions, a group of aliens introduce humans to a pain-free planet, with unexpected results. Is this world without pain as attractive as it sounds? Join Rebus's cast of disabled actors, and actors with lived experience of mental ill health as they journey through the stars. The Theatre, Belconnen Arts Centre, November 4, 5 and 12. See: belcoarts.com.au.
5 Lakeside at 5: The Wayne Kelly Trio will perform their jazz versions of songs like Walking on the Moon by the Police, Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles and Crazy by Willie Nelson, among others, at the Theatre, Tuggeranong Arts Centre, on Friday November 4 at 5pm. Entry by donation. In the event of poor weather, the concert will be held in Lodge, Tuggeranong Arts Centre's lakeside bar. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
