The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Weekender November 2, 2022: Sunshine Super Girl and free Japanese films are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Sunshine Super Girl. Picture by Paz Tassone

1 Sunshine Super Girl: Written and directed by Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai theatre maker Andrea James, this is the story of Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong who, with the support of an outback farming town, overcame many obstacles and rose to become the No.1 tennis player in the world and a household name by the age of 19. She won 13 majors and ranked 12th all-time in championship wins. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, November 2 to 5. Contains mild coarse language and adult themes. See: theq.net.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.