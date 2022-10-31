Canberra trainer Keith Dryden's glad he's been drawn in the Little Dance rather than its $2 million big brother.
He thinks the Big Dance is a massive ask for any of the country trainers in the field at Randwick on Tuesday.
His Dream Runner qualified for the $500,000 version instead, after running second in the Wagga Wagga Gold Cup in May.
The six-year-old gelding's a $13 chance, behind $4.80-favourite Steely.
Dryden's obviously going up the Hume Highway hoping to win, but he'd be happy with a finish in the top three.
"I'm happy with the way he is. I thought he ran well the other day from a very wide gate and expect him to run well again [on Tuesday]," he said.
"You go there hoping to win, but if he runs in the top three I'd be pretty pleased with that.
"It's worth a bit of money - $500,000 - one of those things you've just got to look at.
"I was happy enough to be drawn in the Little Dance, where it's not as strong."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller's on board, who rode him last start at Randwick as well as when he qualified for the Little Dance (1600m) at Wagga Wagga.
Dryden felt 2000m might better suit the son of Wilful Default, but he was happy with his barrier.
"I would like it to be 2000m, but you've got what you've got," he said.
"He's done a bit of work, the horse, so he'll be pretty fit ... and from barrier three he should get a gun run."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.