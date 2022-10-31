The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Barrier gives Canberra trainer Keith Dryden a Dream Runner in Little Dance

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 31 2022 - 7:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Keith Dryden is happy he's in the Little Dance rather than the Big Dance. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra trainer Keith Dryden's glad he's been drawn in the Little Dance rather than its $2 million big brother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.