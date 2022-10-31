He's the former Cooma carpenter who's career has taken off after just three months as a trainer.
Matthew Kelley says for small trainers like him having a handful of runners at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on Melbourne Cup Day will be just as good as being at Flemington.
That's provided Canberra goes ahead.
Yet another day of heavy rain on Monday left the track rated a heavy10, with more rain expected overnight.
Racing NSW stewards will assess the track Tuesday morning to determine whether it will be safe to race on.
If it gets the all clear, then Kelley will have five runners on Cup Day - albeit at Canberra and far from the crowds of Flemington.
He has Prophet's Pride as the $2 favourite in The Federal (1300 metres) and Mammoth Mountain as a $6 chance in race four as his best chances of the day.
Both were coming off last-start wins, with Prophet's Pride saluting at Bathurst two weeks ago and Mammoth Mountain at Goulburn a week earlier.
Having only gotten his training licence this year, just being part of Melbourne Cup Day was a massive thrill.
"It's definitely not Flemington, we're not going to come home with the Melbourne Cup, but it's still a great day for little trainers like myself because the race club committee put on a massive day," Kelley said.
"But not only that all of my owners are from Canberra, from Cooma, all around here and because they're just so invested in racing they'll take the day off work and come to the races [on Tuesday].
"That's why I try to run a lot of their horses there because they wanna watch the Melbourne Cup, they wanna watch their horse race and that way I can enjoy the day with them.
"From my point of view it's just as good at Canberra for me as it what it is at Flemington because I'm gonna have a great with my owners - who are not just clients to me, a lot of them are good family friends and close mates."
Kelley grew up learning the training trade from his father David in Cooma.
He got sick of the building game so moved to Canberra to set up a satellite stable for his dad, with the long-term plan for Kelley to take it over and run it in his own right.
That happened about three months ago and he's been an instant success.
From his 26 runners so far he's already trained five winners, with one of those in Sydney - I've Bean Tryin' at Randwick in July.
Now the goal's to build towards getting his horses running in those big races.
"Yeah for sure. The Melbourne Cup, the Golden Slipper, the Golden Eagle - any of them - I'd love to have something that's got enough ability to even make the field," Kelley said.
"That's why we get up every morning is to try and snag a horse that's in that element ... that's the aim of the game is to try and find one that can compete at that level."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
