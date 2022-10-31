From festivals to birthday celebrations and some home-cooking tips, there's plenty on for food and wine lovers in Canberra this week. And make sure you grab yourself some award-winning wines.
Capital Brewing Co. is celebrating its fifth birthday and you're invited to the ultimate party.
There'll be a specially-brewed limited-edition anniversary ale, delicious grub courtesy of an array of local food trucks and stellar line-up of live music acts on-stage.
Urban art platform, Soul Defender will be parked outside to pump out all the feel-good vibes while partygoers will also be treated latest tunes from Canberra musicians such as Sam Sly, Eden Plenty, Hope Hopkins, plus special appearances from Gold Coast four-piece Peach Fur and Kiwi indie group Lazy Ghost.
Canberra institution and brewery mainstay Brodburger will be firing up the grill and serving its iconic burgers whilst modern gourmet Indian Tikka Take and Barebones BBQ, Canberra's own pit-smoked bbq on wheels, will also be making guest foodtruck appearances.
In addition to the activities at the brewery, the Dairy Road Design Market, in partnership with DESIGN Canberra, will showcase more than 20 leading, local designers and offer local food, plants and produce.
Sassafras Wines will be offering wine tastings in its first ever market stall while Green Hat Workshop will be running Play Dairy Road, a series of free-play sessions for children in the LESS garden.
Many of the independently run businesses at Dairy Road will be also open to the public during the market.
This fabulous festival kicks off on November 2 with more than 250 events responding to the theme of Transformation.
This year they've partnered with The Forage to celebrate Canberra as a creative capital and city of design - in all aspects, arts, culture, food and beverages.
On November 5, The Forage will offer a high-quality food and entertainment program, including an array of culinary and musical attractions, showcasing the best of Canberra's food and music scene.
The festival will include offerings from more than 20 local vendors with street food highlights from Let's Do Yum Cha, Super Bao and Hungry Brown Cow Burgers, alongside beverages from local wineries and breweries including The Canberra Distillery, and a roving sangria cart, courtesy of Skeehan Brothers Sangria Cart.
Join the SEE Change WasteLess group at the Food Co-op for an evening of no waste cooking tips and tricks.
WasteLess, in collaboration with the Canberra Food Co-op, is offering a No-Waste Cooking evening. This workshop will show how you can reduce food waste in the meals you prepare, and to reuse left-overs in tasty and safe ways.
Participants will help prepare the meal and possibly some tasty extras, and if you aren't tempted to eat there, bring your "doggy box" to take some home.
The cost for this workshop is $20 per person, plus a $1 booking fee. Numbers are limited to 10 people so register soon to secure your spot.
A must-attend night for lovers of fine food and wine, North America x Braddon Merchant will feature eight wines from the California, Oregon and Ontario wine regions, accompanied by five regionally inspired courses, each created especially for the event, for $170pp.
In a Braddon Merchant first, three of five courses will be accompanied by a horizontal tasting of varietals, allowing guests to experience the intricacies of each region's terroir and compare winemaking styles.
Braddon Merchant will also be offering exclusive event pricing on select Cuttings wines - sourced directly from small-scale producers - so diners can purchase a bottle or two of their favourite drop to take home.
Two Canberra District wines won trophies at the 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards with the Mount Majura 2022 Riesling winning top riesling of show, while Poachers Vineyard 2021 pinot noir took out its category.
We'll also take credit for Nick O'Leary's 2018 Chardonnay from Tumbarumba which won best chardonnay.
Winners were announced on October 28. The winner of the NSW Governor's 2022 Best in Show Trophy was a Tyrrell's 2013 Vat 1 semillon.
Chair of judges, Nick Spencer said it was very difficult to pick a top winner from a range of amazing wines.
"The wine that was selected in the end is arguably the most famous and highly regarded white wine produced in this country," he said. "Coupled with perhaps the best vintage in a decade, it is no surprise to see this wine being awarded as the best wine at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards."
Of the other trophies awarded during the day, there was a fabulous array of diversity, with winemakers and grape growers from the Hunter Valley, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina all receiving acclaim.
Winners were:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
