Forget hopping on an aeroplane, or even on a reindeer-pulled sleigh, because the North Pole has relocated to Tuggeranong. And it's better than your wildest dreams.
North Pole Lane has found a home at South.Point shopping centre, offering 400 square metres of Christmas magic this festive season.
Organised by the Ministry of Events, the interactive Christmas experience sees families step through a giant book into a world filled with a life-sized polar bear named Mishka, Comet and Dasher the reindeer, as well as Santa and his helpers.
But of course, these aren't just any animals. These (appear) to be living, breathing, moving animals. All thanks to a little Christmas magic (in the form of custom animatronics from China).
"We designed them to each do their own thing," Ministry of Events founder Mindy Dominick says.
"And the polar bear because she's the first one they see as they come in, we've made it so she's kind of smiling. Because the electronics in China are very realistic - over there they have whole zoos - and originally they wanted to make our polar bear rear up and everything.
"And I said, 'we can't do that, this is for little children'. So we've just made her very subtle and then by the time they get to the reindeer they should be fine with more movement."
The experience also includes a meet and greet with the North Porth Lane princess, a chat with the reindeer handler, a stop at the wrapping room to visit the elves, a visit to the train station, a spot to write Santa a letter at the post office, and a chance to put in a good word with the big man himself, St Nicholas in his lounge room. You can even get a photo to mark the occasion.
"It was all about the interactions for me. That's what the kids are going to remember," Dominick says.
"But this is just what I thought would it would be like for a child going through the North Pole.
"We did first think about setting it in Santa's Workshop, but all of those toys - I didn't know where we'd find them all. But we do have what would be the tail end of the workshop - the wrapping room."
North Pole Lane has been a dream of Dominick, a Murrumbateman resident, for almost a decade. But this year was the year she decided to give up her midwifery career to work on making it a reality. But this Christmas wish almost didn't come true.
Two months ago Dominick was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed to begin treatment. That's when her best friend (and Christmas elf) Christine Bain took time off from her own midwifery career to help.
"It would be such a loss for Canberra to miss out on this experience - it's sure to create beautiful Christmas memories," Bain says.
North Pole Lane is set to open at South.Point Tuggeranong, next to TK Maxx, on Thursday evening for a sensory-sensitive event, before opening to regular events on Friday.
Tickets are $22 for children, and adults are free when accompanying a child. Children under 18 months old are free. For tickets go to Eventbrite.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
