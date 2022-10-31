The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Barbara Joseph set to party as One Aye prepares to contest $2m Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 31 2022 - 7:38am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A win in the Forbes Cup secured One Aye a start in Tuesday's $2 million Big Dance at Randwick

It didn't take long for Barbara Joseph to start fielding calls from interested owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.