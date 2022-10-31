It didn't take long for Barbara Joseph to start fielding calls from interested owners.
A new $2 million race to be run at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day for winners of country cups had just been announced.
It was the Big Dance and Joseph's owners were desperate to punch a ticket to the party.
As it turned out, one of the trainer's horses, She's All In, had already qualified by virtue of her win in December's Nowra Cup.
One Aye then joined her stablemate in gaining entry into the Big Dance by winning July's Forbes Cup.
Given the depth of horses qualifying, a second race worth $500,000, the Little Dance, was created. The rating system will see She's All In contest this race, with One Aye to line up in the $2-million feature.
Joseph arrived in Sydney on Monday and will be joined at Randwick by co-trainers Paul and Matt Jones along with a large group of owners. In total, five horses from the stable will line up in the city.
As with many of Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys' new races, the Big Dance was designed to grow Sydney racing at the expense of Victoria.
The Randwick Melbourne Cup day meeting had previously acted as a glorified midweek meeting, a mere support act to the real racing down south. The racing supremo was determined to ensure this was not the case moving forward.
In many ways, the Big Dance has had the desired affect. A big crowd is expected and the innovative contest has attracted plenty of attention.
Joseph has been around racing long enough to know the sport has to constantly evolve and she said Sydney's Melbourne Cup meeting needed a headline act.
"Sydney needed a race like this on Melbourne Cup day," Joseph said. "It gives something for the country trainers. The Sydney trainers have also stayed up here because of the Big Dance.
"It's great to be up here for a day like this. To be able to have a horse in each of the two races is great for the owners. The whole family and a lot of our owners have come up and we'll have a great day."
While the Big Dance has attracted plenty of support, the concept still has some creases that need to be ironed out.
Twenty-five country cups around the state and a Randwick wildcard were selected as qualifying races, a top-two finish required for a horse to be eligible to contest the $2-million finale.
It was touted as a way to promote country racing but many in the regions have felt like they're missing out.
Sensing an opportunity to race for millions, Sydney stables have targeted country cups and plundered the big prizemoney on offer.
A number of trainers have numerous opinions on how the concept can best be improved but Joseph said the hanidcap ratings should be tilted in the country runners' favour.
"It's a wonderful concept but the Sydney horses are a lot better," Joseph said. "They're coming and winning all our country cups.
"They should handicap the race on country ratings so the city horses carry more weight than the country horses. That would be fairer.
"We've got a mare carrying the same weight as a lot of better rated horses. It makes it very hard to take on those horses."
Joseph is frank when discussing One Aye and She's All In's chances in the Big and Little Dance, respectively.
The experienced trainer recognises it will be difficult to topple the likes of $5 favourite Hosier, Annabel Neasham's Sibaaq ($6) and Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott's Surf Dancer ($7).
Joseph is confident her pair will arrive in Sydney in good order and once they leave the barriers, anything can happen.
"They'll run very well," she said. "I"m happy with how we're going. With these races it will come down to who has luck in running.
"There are 20 horses trying to win $2 million, a lot of people will be going very hard for that money."
