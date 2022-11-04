Like many of us of a certain generation, Inga Simpson first fell in love with cricket under the bright lights of the World Series. Hot summer nights were spent in the company of Dennis Lilllee and Rod Marsh, Viv Richards and Ian Botham; it was a show, as much as it was a game.
It was only later, when we were adult enough to understand its intricacies, that we turned to Test cricket and all that can unfold over five days.
As an author, she had often wondered why cricket - is it our national game? - had featured so sparingly in fiction. Sure, every summer a departing Australian captain would churn out a diary of sorts, biographies, autobiographies would appear in every dad's Christmas stocking, but novels were scarce.
"I just found it surprising given how important sport is in our national identity, in Australian culture," she says.
She looked at how American authors dissected baseball, read Chad Harbach's The Art of Fielding which made The New York Times' bestseller list in 2011, alongside some others.
"These books are about more than baseball, they're about the American dream, a critique of society."
She found an article by journalist Simon Castles, written in 2015, which asked where Australia's great cricket novels were.
"Where are the great Australian cricket novels?" Castles asked. "Why is a game so central to our culture and history so absent from the pages of our fiction? Why do our novelists keep cricket at such a distance?"
Simpson thinks she knows the answer.
"Because writing about cricket is really hard. How do you make a cricket match interesting, a five-day match, numerous matches across a series, how do you compress that into a novel?
"And I wanted to write something that would be interesting for a general audience, someone who doesn't know the intricacies, or wasn't a fan of the game.
"But I wanted cricket lovers to enjoy it too, to be convinced by it, and grateful for it, and not think that I didn't know the game, or love the game."
READ MORE:
Willowman follows the fortunes of two very different men, brought together by the game of cricket.
Todd Harrow is a young, gifted batsman on the brink of breaking into the Australian side. The story charts his journey from grade, to state, to the international game, his achievements and failures, how he manages, not well at times, to juggle his professional and personal life.
Allan Reader is one of the last traditional bat makers, carving bats out of willow in a small workshop in his backyard. He's reeling from a recent separation from his wife, his estranged daughter returns with troubles of her own, he's wondering what the future holds for him, and his livelihood, as the game he loves changes immeasurably.
Harrow catches Reader's eye and he makes him a bat, forged from a piece of willow that might just have a little magic in it, he believes, and it changes both their lives.
Simpson does well to capture the game of cricket, she admits she's never played competitively, from what it might be like to face a bouncer, to card games in change rooms during rain delays, to the concentration needed to pass 100.
"It all came from a lifetime of following it, listening to commentary too, I didn't talk to any actual cricketers," Simpson says.
"And I ran a draft past Malcolm Knox [journalist and author of several non-fiction books about cricket] and he was great picking up mistakes I'd made."
She also read a lot about cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died after being hit in the neck by a bouncer in November 2014. She had been following his career while thinking about the story of Willowman.
"Maybe early on I had what I imagined was his voice in my head as I wrote."
When it came to the Allan Reader character, she found bat maker Lachlan Fisher, who'd been crafting bats in his workshop in Lismore, about two hours out of Melbourne, for more than 20 years.
Willowman actually started with the idea of the bat maker, she says.
Simpson's first book Mr Wigg, which also has a little cricket in it, highlights the craft of blacksmithing, which was in her family. She's fascinated by people who can make things.
While researching Mr Wigg, she came across a book called Moscow Shoes for the Circus, by Leta Keens, which looked at traditional trades which are fast disappearing in the modern world, both cricket bat and ball making were discussed. Then she read an interview with Lachlan Fisher and travelled to his workshop from her home on the south coast of New South Wales to spend a day with him, watching him craft bats.
"He described willow as having kind of mythic qualities, there were shavings and different hand tools, he had this real connection with timber."
Simpson says she's a tree person. Several of her works, Mr Wigg, Understory, Where the Trees Were (which was shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Award in 2017), her first children's book The Book of Australian Trees, even her environmental thriller, The Last Woman in the World, are rooted, if you like, in trees.
"When I started to think about the magic of willow, I knew there was a book in that for me one day."
She's set Willowman at a time when the game, if not the world, was changing. The 20-over game is gaining in popularity, women's cricket is emerging, there's a great secondary story here about Harrow's sister. She also touches on issues of race and sexuality, without letting any of them take centre stage.
We wonder whether other popular Australian sports would lend themselves to the novel. Rugby league, rugby union, Aussie Rules? She throws up titles such as Michael Winkler's Grimmish, a boxing story of sorts, which was named as the Australian Book Review Book of the Year for 2021, and Nimblefoot by Robert Drewe, "the untold story of Johnny Day, Australia's first international sports hero", released earlier this year.
I recommend Cooper Not Out, by Melbourne journalist Justin Smith, my favourite book, sporting or otherwise, of 2022. It's a cricket book too, but so much more. Miriam Sved's Game Day spends a season with a fictional AFL team, the story told from the perspectives of different characters, the rookie player, the club legend, the mothers, wives and girlfriends. It doesn't shy away from the issues. Jock Serong's The Rules of Backyard Cricket is another favourite, shortlisted for the Victorian Premier's Literary Award for Fiction in 2017.
Willowman is a book for the summer, one to throw in the kitbag to read during rain delays, or between overs in the stands, to read even if you're not a fan of the game. Perhaps Australian sporting fiction is building a worthy line-up after all.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.