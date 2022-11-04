The Canberra Times

Inga Simpson's Willowman joins the line-up of Australian sporting fiction

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inga Simpson lives on the NSW south coast among trees. Picture supplied

Like many of us of a certain generation, Inga Simpson first fell in love with cricket under the bright lights of the World Series. Hot summer nights were spent in the company of Dennis Lilllee and Rod Marsh, Viv Richards and Ian Botham; it was a show, as much as it was a game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.