The Canberra Times

Click Frenzy's The Main Event will kick off in time for Christmas bargains

By Australian Coupons
November 6 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are plenty of reasons to celebrate with more than 1000 deals from your favourite brands in Click Frenzy's The Main Event. Picture provided by Shutterstock.

Online shopping has never been easier, or more affordable and think how much Christmas shopping you can get done with Click Frenzy's The Main Event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.