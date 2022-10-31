A month of wet weather has delayed the start of the bushfire season, Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman has said.
The minister on Monday also announced a shift to the Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which has been implemented nationally, and has just four ratings rather than six.
"This means it's an easier-to-read rating system, it gives you opportunities to look and be prepared for the fire danger this year," Mr Gentleman said.
"A very important new change to the way that we work with fire across Australia and some important research behind the new rating system as well."
ACT Emergency Service Agency commissioner Wayne Phillips said the organisation was prepared "come wet, storm or bushfire".
He also urged the community to ensure they undertook measures to prepare such as cleaning gutters and keeping yards free of debris.
ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Rohan Scott said volunteer numbers had stayed steady at about 500, over the past few years.
"We have been quite lucky with regard to our numbers," he said.
"Volunteering, not just in the fires, or emergency services, but in a lot of other areas of society have seen numbers drop, but our members have maintained through that whole COVID period."
The wet weather meant there was more opportunity to focus on training "to get them ready for the next season".
"They've been quite resilient in the way they've approached training due to the wet weather, but they've also been assisting the SES in their storm response as well," he said.
Mr Scott urged the community to review or download their emergency plans for the bushfire season online at esa.act.gov.au.
The new national rating system will help Canberra's transient population to stay on top of the advice, he said.
"No matter where you go ... whether it's work or holiday, anywhere around Australia, that sign will be the same, the messaging is the same, and the call to actions is the same as well," he said.
Mobile danger rating signs will be shifted around up to 20 locations in the ACT, with fixed signs in place at rural sites.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
