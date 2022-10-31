The Canberra Times
The Melbourne cup rate rise is back

By The Canberra Times
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
Increasing subsidies for EVs does nothing to help those at the bottom of the income scale. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Once upon a time the Melbourne Cup day interest rate rise was almost as inevitable as the rotation of the earth itself. Between 2006 and 2010 the Reserve Bank increased by the cash rate by 25 basis points on four out of five possible occasions. The only year it missed was 2008.

