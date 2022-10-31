Once upon a time the Melbourne Cup day interest rate rise was almost as inevitable as the rotation of the earth itself. Between 2006 and 2010 the Reserve Bank increased by the cash rate by 25 basis points on four out of five possible occasions. The only year it missed was 2008.
This year, with the bank's seventh interest rate rise in a row locked in after last week's higher than expected inflation number of 7.3 per cent and Monday's strong retail spending figures, the only question is just how much the cash rate will go up by.
While some optimists have been forecasting a 25 basis point increase, others are backing a rise of 50 basis points. Even that may prove overly cautious if the RBA believes it is running out of time to slay Dr Jim Chalmers "inflation dragon".
While Australia hasn't seen a 75 per cent basis point increase in this round of rate hikes, central banks overseas haven't hesitated to go there. There is no reason, except blind optimism, to rule out the possibility the RBA wouldn't do the same.
Given the RBA does not meet in January a modest increase of, say, 25 basis points this time around may leave it nowhere else to go in December if inflation continues to trend higher and consumer spending does not come off heading into Christmas.
This is bad news for a community already struggling under the burden of increased home loan and rental costs as a result of the past six increases - which have taken the cash rate to 2.6 per cent up from just 0.1 per cent in April, rising food prices, a price explosion at the bowser and a blow out in the price of imported consumer goods as a result of the falling dollar. And let's not forget the predicted 53 per cent increase in the cost of electricity and the 40 increase in the cost of gas by the end of 2023.
While the government is still polling a higher primary vote than it achieved at the election many of its members won't be blind to that fact that last week's budget was not well received and that is not enough to detail the problems without outlining positive and immediate solutions.
Telling people the cost of PBS medications is going to come down in the new year and the childcare subsidy will increase in July 2023 is cold comfort to those looking for immediate support with cost-of-living increases.
The cost-of-living crisis is here now. The community expects - and deserves - support now; not at some future unspecified date when the government comes to an agreement with big energy.
While nobody is suggesting this government is at any risk of being a one-term wonder, the refusal by Dr Chalmers to consider any form of direct cost-of-living relief for pensioners, self-funded retirees, and social security recipients who are watching their already low fixed incomes shrinking in real terms on a weekly basis has created a vulnerability the Opposition is now trying to exploit.
That said, Peter Dutton's failure to call for at least limited direct assistance during his budget reply appears to have been a missed opportunity.
The government's assumption that such assistance would prove inflationary deserves to be put to the test. Has any modelling been done that suggests targeted assistance intended to help the most vulnerable keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, clothes on their backs and gas in the tank without running up crippling debt will drive up inflation? If so by how much?
Nobody is asking for another bonus to be splurged on giant TVs. But many people do need help just to cover the basic necessities. Whatever happened to "we're all in this together?"
