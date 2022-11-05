Armageddon Days (M, 114 minutes)
4 stars.
Despite the title, this new film from writer-director James Gray (Ad Astra) is neither horror nor science fiction. And although it centres on a Jewish-American family in New York City, this quasi-autobiographical drama is no Neil Simonesque wallow in warm, comic nostalgia.
Rather, it's a sober, complex and thought-provoking look at childhood, character, family and privilege that doesn't offer neat solutions or resolutions.
In 1980, year six pupil Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) is a daydreamer who wants to be an artist. His parents, Esther (Anne Hathaway), a teacher, and Irving (Jeremy Strong), a plumber, scoff at this, wanting him to go to college and get a steady job. They veer between indulgence (especially his mother) and emotional distance.
More understanding is his maternal grandfather Aaron Rabinowitz (Anthony Hopkins), who gently encourages him and who also provides some family history, explaining the Ukrainian ancestor's immigration to the US, and good advice. "Be a mensch" is a repeated instruction. But being a person with kindness, honour and integrity isn't easy, especially for a child with limited knowledge and insight and not much control over his own life.
Paul befriends African-American classmate Johnny (Jaylin Webb), who lives with his senile grandmother and is repeating the year. Both become frequent targets of their teacher, Mr Turkeltaub (Andrew Polk).
His parents are concerned about his progress at the underfunded public school he attends as well as his friendship with Johnny. After one particular incident, with financial help from Aaron, they enrol him at the prep school his older brother Ted (Ryan Sell) attends.
But Paul doesn't really fit in there, either. Among its alumni is Maryanne Trump (Jessica Chastain) who comes to address the student body one day. Her comments reek of condescension and privilege, referring to the kids as the future leaders in business and politics if they work hard. But she might have a point when she says she had to overcome the obstacles of being a woman. A rich, well-connected woman, to be sure, daughter of the wealthy Fred Trump (John Diehl) and sister of the former president, blessed with a head start like many of her ilk, but still.
Even members of Paul's family, who have suffered their own problems as Jews and are disconsolate at the prospect of Republican Ronald Reagan becoming president, are prejudiced against African-Americans. But are they simply bigots and hypocrites or are there understandable reasons for their attitudes? They're hardly unique in their contradictions.
Paul's friendship with Johnny is strained by their separation but endures and will soon get them both into even more trouble.
This isn't a sunny film, literally or figuratively. Although Paul has moments of happiness and pleasant fantasies (while on a class trip to the Guggenheim Museum, he imagines himself a feted artist), it's not hard to see that the differences between him and the more knowing Johnny - who dreams of being an astronaut - will eventually become an issue. And how this happens is heartbreaking, even though it's not unfathomable why everyone behaves in the ways they do. Some things are bigger than any individual and seemingly insoluble.
Most of the film is shown from Paul's point of view - the few moments when this changes feel jarring and out of place - and we can often see many things more clearly than he can.
Repeta conveys the slightly opaque quality a lot of kids have: you can like him - and them - but still not be quite sure what's going on inside their heads, and the choices kids make aren't always good ones (but then, neither are those of many adults).
Armageddon Days has an excellent cast and, while the issues it raises aren't easy, Gray - aptly named - deals with them intelligently. I sat through the end credits - where the title comes up more than once - at the otherwise empty cinema at Dendy wishing there was someone with whom I could discuss the film.
