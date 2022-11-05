But Paul doesn't really fit in there, either. Among its alumni is Maryanne Trump (Jessica Chastain) who comes to address the student body one day. Her comments reek of condescension and privilege, referring to the kids as the future leaders in business and politics if they work hard. But she might have a point when she says she had to overcome the obstacles of being a woman. A rich, well-connected woman, to be sure, daughter of the wealthy Fred Trump (John Diehl) and sister of the former president, blessed with a head start like many of her ilk, but still.

