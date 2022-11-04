Of all of the exclusive areas in the world, none is more elusive than the teachers' staffroom. To everyone except school staff, that is.
It was one of the few places you weren't allowed as a student, so it felt akin to a VIP area. And let's face it - it is fitting teachers would have a VIP area. They are very important people, after all. Everybody remembers that one teacher. The one who had an impact on the person you would ultimately become.
And in a lot of ways, the latest Sydney Theatre Company comedy to come to Canberra is a love letter to those teachers.
Described as a cross between The Office and British television series Teachers, Chalkface takes us behind the staffroom door, following two very different teachers who need to put their differences aside - even if it means throwing out the rulebook.
Played by stage and screen actress Catherine McClements, Pat is a jaded, stalwart primary school teacher who isn't afraid to voice her opinions: all kids are terrors, the school's a zoo and her colleagues are nitwits. Enter Anna, played by Stephanie Somerville, who is bright-eyed, idealistic and fresh out of university. Anna's going to change the world, one gold star at a time.
"I think we've all got a new appreciation for the teaching profession who have done it hard during the pandemic," McClements says.
"They're so influential yet so maligned in many ways. I think it's a great time to have this play because the conversation is opening up about what we do with our schools, we've got this wonderful public education, how do we make it the most equal ... the most sustainable ... the most positive sort of thing about Australian society that we can manage."
In a lot of ways, McClements has the fun part of playing the jaded stalwart - we've surely all felt that way (even if it's only for a moment) where we don't have the same spark as we once did for our jobs.
But it's more than just nailing someone who has lost the love of the job. It's about nailing that secret language, the inside jokes that teachers share.
McClements' own time at school was filled with a lot of nuns - "and they're a breed unto themselves" - but for the primary school teachers she did have, she now doesn't blame them for being a little jaded. With more than 40 kids under their care, they had their work cut out for them. "It's a wonder I can read and write."
Her parents were, in fact, teachers as well. It meant that growing up, she was certainly in that world, surrounded by working-class Australians who had a great desire to help create a great society. And McClements says she believes that once upon a time, Pat was like that as well.
"Pat's sacrificed her life because she believes that primary school is the grounding of a great society," she says.
"But she comes from a time where her absolute vocational spirit about teaching has been slowly whittled away by the policies that the government put in, and the dynamics - like what we've all done working in a job for 30-something years.
"After a while, it grates on you."
Chalkface is at Canberra Theatre from November 9 to 12. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
