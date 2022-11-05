The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: The Wonder is a strange story about a girl who survives without food

By Jane Freebury
November 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wonder. M, 112 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.