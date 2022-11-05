This strange story told by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, adapted from the book of the same name by the acclaimed Irish writer Emma Donoghue, gives it to us straight at the start. It is going to tell us a story. As the camera pans from the outside world into a studio and past the constructions on set that will bring the film's fictional world to life, a woman's voice reminds us of the importance of stories in our lives. We are nothing, she says, without our stories. I tend to agree.