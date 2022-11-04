It was Whina Cooper's moment. In this biopic about her life, her development as a leader of her people that led to this moment in 1975 is laid out. Whina understood the need to act and stepped up to lead a protest march from Te Hapua in the north of the North Island to Wellington in the south. The protest for Maori land rights began in Te Hapua with fewer than a hundred people and arrived in the capital about 5000 strong. Enough was enough, underpinned by the belief that if Maori didn't act, they could lose it all.