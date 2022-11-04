Whina. PG, 112 minutes. 3 stars
At a time of mass protests around the world, the indigenous people of New Zealand were facing a crisis situation of their own, despite the Treaty of Waitangi. The land still in Maori hands had shrunk alarmingly through Pakeha incursions since 1840, to a fraction of what their people once owned and it was likely to shrink even further if they didn't take action.
It was Whina Cooper's moment. In this biopic about her life, her development as a leader of her people that led to this moment in 1975 is laid out. Whina understood the need to act and stepped up to lead a protest march from Te Hapua in the north of the North Island to Wellington in the south. The protest for Maori land rights began in Te Hapua with fewer than a hundred people and arrived in the capital about 5000 strong. Enough was enough, underpinned by the belief that if Maori didn't act, they could lose it all.
This gentle film memorialises the life of the woman known today as mother of a nation.
The Maori Land March, as it is known, covered about 1000 kilometres and took place over a month, a big undertaking for anyone of any age. Nearly 80 years old and bent with pain from chronic arthritis, Whina accomplished it with a walking stick.
As firebrand community leader and indomitable matriarch, she is played by Rena Owen, such a strong presence in Once Were Warriors. Actors Miriama McDowell and Tiorere Ngatai-Melbourne play Whina's younger selves, fleshing out the story behind the public figure that saw the evolution of her personality and leadership qualities.
Whina was, if you like, the influencer who led the group of "those with foresight", attracting new followers along the way. The protest itself was filmed by cinematographer Leon Narbey, and he is the man behind the camera here.
Born the daughter of a Maori chief, Whina received an education and an inculcation into community leadership from her family, but the leadership role that she was taught to expect was not hers as a matter of course. There was resistance from male Maori elders towards her: as a woman, she had no business speaking up.
Her marriage to Richard (Richard Te Are) produced children but was sadly cut short by his fatal illness. While he had not encouraged Whina to assume a leadership role, her second husband, William (sympathetically played by Vinnie Bennett), a land officer who sat on the royal commission into land rights and Maori grievance, did. After he also died at a young age, Whina became a founding president of the Maori Women's Welfare League.
The depiction of Whina's story is sometimes seen against a backdrop of Christian iconography. It is remarkable to read that the compelling and powerful ancestral Maori artwork, the wooden carving in particular, had been systematically removed from community buildings throughout New Zealand's north. In time, they would be reinstated.
Despite this and other matters, Whina accepted the role of Christianity in her life.
Ultimately, this gentle, uplifting drama about a remarkable woman falls short of having the impact it could. Whina has been respectfully directed by James Napier Robertson and Paula Whetu Jones in a reserved style, no gimmicks.
There would have been nothing to lose had it reflected more of the fire and zeal of its main character.
