Sissy. MA15+, 102 minutes. 4 stars
I do love going into an Instagram or TikTok spiral of videos of beautiful and adventurous young things living in camper vans they've converted by hand, and hiking in the wilderness. I love the perfect image they present, although I know it's mostly artifice and there are probably plenty of evenings shivering in poorly-insulated vans and the Nordic-looking couple are probably at each other's throats every second day. And I'm not too proud to admit that I also hope that's true, because nothing is or should be that perfect.
In Sissy, Cecilia (Aisha Dee) is a wellness influencer with a gorgeous mane of curls and an impressive online following for her presence branded "Sincerely Cecilia".
Cecilia says all the right things, reinforcing her followers' sense of self-love and self-worth, but her life is a little isolated, and so when she runs into her old primary school friend Emma (Hannah Barlow), she seems keen to rekindle an old friendship.
Emma, meanwhile, is feeling all kinds of feelings as she's about to be married to Fran (Lucy Barrett) and so she warmly embraces Cecilia and even awkwardly invites her away for the weekend to her hens party, along with friends Tracey (Yerin Ha) and Jamie (Daniel Monks).
But the weekend away is at the isolated country home of Alex (Emily De Margheriti), who had a violent childhood incident with Cecilia that left Alex scarred and still quite bitter, and as the weekend progresses, what starts as awkward escalates into full-blown violence.
This Canberra-shot and Canberra-produced horror feature film is quite fascinating.
We're all very familiar with the tropes of horror films. In cinemas right now is the 13th instalment of the Halloween series, and so we're used to the deranged killer being an unstoppable masked preternatural figure.
Imagine instead a killer in a hotel-luxurious fluffy dressing gown and a face mask flecked in gold, as opposed to Michael Myers' featureless mask and workman's overalls.
It does feel a little more understandable, in our age of social media and the yet-to-be-fully-understood impacts it is having on our brains, that dopamine hits from likes and followers feel like more believable drivers for a horror film anti-hero like Cecilia than Michael Myers and his unknown motivators.
In their screenplay, Hannah Barlow and Kanes Senes do explore this idea, and though this is perhaps not as deeply fleshed out as it could be, there's room to explore in the sequel.
Barlow and Senes also jointly direct, as they did with their 2017 road movie For Now, and they open the film well and warm us up to the film's lead players.
The film loses its sense of pace in the middle but comes back hard in the final act for a truly satisfying series of horror moments.
There's a big team behind that horror being executed so believably, from an impeccably executed piece of physical gore to some impressive CGI.
Not everyone can stomach horror, but this makes an Aussie horror fan proud, being executed to such a high standard.
Barlow and Senes do a great job leading their performers, notably the young actors playing the child versions of Cecilia, Emma and Alex, drawing strong performances - in particular for one of the flashback sequences.
If their characters feel excruciatingly Millennial in their behaviours, it does make their untimely demises more satisfying, which just means they've done their jobs well.
Kudos to Barlow for triple-duty of writing, directing and playing co-lead, but especially to Dee for giving it her all in a challenging role - she's onscreen for most of the film's run-time.
While this film does descend into traditional gore-horror, for me the real horrors are those awful and uncomfortable social constructs of being thrown into challenging social environments.
And despite this film depicting a hens party with a multiple-death body count, it still wasn't the worst hens party I've participated in.
But that's a story for another day.
