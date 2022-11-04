I do love going into an Instagram or TikTok spiral of videos of beautiful and adventurous young things living in camper vans they've converted by hand, and hiking in the wilderness. I love the perfect image they present, although I know it's mostly artifice and there are probably plenty of evenings shivering in poorly-insulated vans and the Nordic-looking couple are probably at each other's throats every second day. And I'm not too proud to admit that I also hope that's true, because nothing is or should be that perfect.