Canberra and surrounding regions have woken up to more wet weather, damage and power outages from Monday night's downpour.
Canberra recorded 40 millimetres of rain since 9am on Monday and wind gusts of up to 80km/h, with surrounding areas copping between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain.
Alpine areas received an even bigger drenching, with Brindabella recording 52mm of rain and Perisher Valley reporting 80mm overnight.
Canberra has received 0.2mm of rain since 9am on Tuesday while the region continues to be drenched, with Cooma recording 21mm, Goulburn receiving 42mm and Thedbo reporting 78mm.
ACT Emergency Services had more than 50 call-outs on Tuesday morning for storm or tree damage, electrical threats or powerlines down.
Several trees in the National Gallery's sculpture garden also fell over onto the path.
Evoenergy ACT said crews worked through the night to restore power to 4,500 customers however there were around 160 customers still without power on Tuesday.
"Last night's windy conditions brought down trees and branches across Canberra, causing damage to parts of our electricity network," they said.
Evoenergy ACT reminded people to stay at least 8m away from low or fallen powerlines and report them to 13 10 93.
Doors of the Scrivener Dam were opened to release excess water and the Uriarra, Coppins and Oaks Estate crossings were all closed on Monday night.
Banksia Street between Mulga Street and Boronia Street in O'Connor, and Morisset Road between Flemington Road and Old Well Station Road in Kenny, are also closed due to wet weather.
Icon Water also reported the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre wastewater treatment plant bypass dam is discharging partially-treated and settled effluent into the Molonglo River, due to the heavy rain increasing flow in the sewerage system.
They said they expect further discharges of partially-treated effluent over the coming days as rain continues, but there is no risk to the ACT water supply as the effluent is released downstream of water sources.
ACT residents can continue to use their taps and drinking water as usual.
However, residents living on the Murrumbidgee River from the junction of the Molonglo River and above Burrinjuck Reservoir should avoid drawing water and no one should swim in this section of the Murrumbidgee River.
In nearby Yass, widespread falls of 50 to 70mm were recorded, with the town experiencing flash flooding on Monday night.
Yass SES established a sandbag point, at the rear of 223 Comur Street, making sandbags available to residences.
Around the region, emergency services are warning people to remember "If It's Flooded, Forget It" after having to rescue people from their cars in floodwaters.
Sutton SES, ACT Policing, NSW Ambulance and local RFS crews rescued people attempting to enter flood water on Shingle Hill on early Tuesday morning "despite closed road signage and flood markers".
NSW Police and SES are also searching for two missing people in floodwaters in Bevendale, after reports of a vehicle being swept into the water on Monday night.
About 11.15pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, about 50km east of Boorowa, following reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters after attempting to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek.
Two men managed to free themselves from the cabin of the vehicle, however another two men, who are believed to have been travelling in the tray, have not been located.
Despite the wet weather, racing at Thoroughbred park will still continue, after NSW racing stewards and Canberra Racing Club officials inspected the track on Tuesday morning.
However, a Nup to the Cup protest event involving a T-Rex race scheduled at Glebe Park has been cancelled.
Bureau of Metrology metrologist Dean Narramore said Canberra is in for another round of rainfall on Tuesday.
"We got a bit of a break this morning. We [have] just a few showers. But then we're going to see the next front moving with widespread showers, possible storms as well and it's going to be much colder," he said.
Snow could also drop to around 1100 metres on Tuesday, and down to 900 metres on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are forecast at just over 10 degrees with widespread showers, and possible hail and thunder.
Winds will also not be as strong as Monday, but still some gusty winds are forecast until Wednesday morning.
"Just the small stuff, none of the big severe stuff," Mr Narramore said.
He said Canberrans can expect the rain to ease by Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.