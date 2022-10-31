The Canberra Times
Home/Video

ACT, surrounding regions wake up to storm damage

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:16am, first published October 31 2022 - 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra and surrounding regions have woken up to more wet weather, damage and power outages from Monday night's downpour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.