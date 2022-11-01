The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 2, 1990

November 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1990.

Around 245 jobs were set to be shed during the restructure of the ACT Community and Health Service as reported on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1990.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.