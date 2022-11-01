Times Past: November 2, 1990

Around 245 jobs were set to be shed during the restructure of the ACT Community and Health Service as reported on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1990.
The largest job losses would be experienced by administration, which was set to lose 84 positions, followed by cleaning with 60, food service with 30 and nursing also with 30.
The losses coincided with the redevelopment of Woden Valley Hospital, which officially became Royal Canberra South the previous day, however an ACT Health ministry spokesperson said only the cleaning reduction was a direct result of the decision.
The reductions would trim administration staff numbers by a third, saving the government of the day $1.6m in 1990-91 (or $3,564,972.52 today) and $4.53 million in 1991-92 (or more than $10m in today's figures).
Most of the workers were set to be redeployed or offered voluntary redundancy packages.
Those who were to be made redundant would receive the standard federal government package based on two weeks' pay for every year of service up to a maximum of 48 weeks, plus pro-rata long service and holiday leave.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12998266
