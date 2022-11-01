Flemington erupted as Gold Trip stormed to victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup and plenty of punters were left celebrating their win.
Jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher combined for their first Melbourne Cup triumph.
Gold Trip stormed home in the closing stages, holding off Emissary and a fast finishing High Emocean.
First: Gold Trip
Second: Emissary
Third: High Emocean
Fourth: Deauville Legend
Last: Camorra
Failed to finish: Interpretation
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
