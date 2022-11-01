Bathurst winner, former touring car champion, hillclimb titleholder and Australian rally champion Colin Bond will be the guest of honour for the biggest motoring event in the Monaro region this weekend.
More than 380 exhibitor vehicles are heading to the Cooma showgrounds on November 5 for Motorfest, which is also a checkpoint for 80 vehicles competing in the re-enactment of the 1968 London to Sydney marathon before they head to Warwick Farm racecourse for the finish.
The previous Motorfest was held in 2019 and the biannual event was scheduled for 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and forced its cancellation.
There's an entry fee of $5 for adults, with children under 12 free and all money raised will go to local charities.
The exhibits range from the tiny BMW Isetta through to a 16-litre Kenworth truck. There are also Australian classics such as Toranas (including an LJ XU1 and an SLR), several GT Falcons and several Mustangs and Monaros, both old and new.
The Land Rover, which holds special significance for the people of the Monaro as it was a key vehicle used in the construction of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, will be honoured in the lead-up to its 75th anniversary next year.
Registrations are still open via the website or simply turn up on the day to participate.
Entrants need to be at the Cooma Showground by 8am to join in. Gates open to the public at 9am.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
