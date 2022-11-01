Light rail is the greatest example of pork barrelling of all

Wow. An ACT minister has detected, and criticised, "pork barrelling" in a federal decision to fund road works, in particular the south-west corridor upgrade ("All pork': Steel slams funding for road", canberratimes.com.au, November 1).
This justifies stripping funding from the road projects. There are "no deliverables" we are told.
Improving a road used by tourists, commuters and emergency services is a deliverable.
No business case is the standard set by the tired, worn-out Barr government.
A business case for stage one of the tram, which concluded buses were better, was ignored. It did not suit.
In practical terms the business case for stage one of the tram/light rail is the business case for all stages: City/Woden/Weston Creek, South Canberra, Tuggeranong, Belconnen, Airport, Fyshwick and logically - Queanbeyan.
The "deliverable" for the tram is "keep the current chief minister in office". In turn the chief minister gives the Greens leader a senior cabinet post. Each has "delivered" for the other.
Light rail for the ACT is the most expensive pork barrelling Australia has ever suffered.
It is difficult to disagree with Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee that $85.9 million was diverted from important road upgrades and diverted to light rail stage 2a. It is reckless for the ACT government to support that stage in the absence of an analysis by Infrastructure Australia of the merits of the extension to Woden (stages 2a and 2b).
Until this examination is done, including the assessment of bus alternatives and the impact of working from home on transport demand, the light rail extension should be put on hold. There are many projects which address real needs that require funding.
Your well-balanced editorial "Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not the way" (canberratimes.com.au, October 31) does not canvass the possibility of not having to rob anyone.
If a more cost-effective public transport system were selected for future Canberra public transport needs money would not have to be diverted from essential ACT road upgrades.
The editorial's closing comments seem to imply that those anti-tram are anti-public transport. Not so. Canberra becoming a "public transport-oriented city" is essential but using a tram to achieve this is far from proven. Electric buses would provide a more widespread, effective and economical public transport service. Win win.
The Prime Minister says the safety of Australians must come first. I agree, but it also includes the Australian women and children who, thankfully, are now being returned from living in appalling conditions in Syria.
I also have empathy with those immigrants who, because of their own experiences, are genuinely fearful that some of the returnees might pose a threat.
The returnees weren't necessarily volunteers to the extremist cause. Their actions were dictated by their male partners whose extremism subjects women to the roles of mere chattels. Many of their children were born in the camps and have never had any choice in anything.
The Coalition boasts how effective its security measures were in preventing terrorism at home and I have to agree (which rather contradicts Liberal Karen Andrews' inflammatory remarks). This government has said it will ensure that same level of safety we enjoyed, even at the height of the terrorism scares.
The best way to start the rehabilitation is to welcome home the families with warmth and compassion. And, it would help even more if we avoided journalistically convenient but misleading titles like "Islamic State families".
Peter Dutton's speech in reply to the budget was notable for one thing: a belief in the magic pudding.
He stated "the Coalition believes in a core principle, that you should keep more of what you earn, hard working Australians should be rewarded, [and] the best reward for hard work is lower taxes".
He neglects the fact that the only way we can survive in this country is by collective action be that for defence, hospitals, schools or infrastructure.
In my opinion most people have moved on from this fantasy and recognise that we need to collectively fund the things that we all want.
The Liberal and National parties need to explain where the money is to come from or what services they would cut.
A vibrant democracy needs a forceful and competent opposition, ready to take the reins of government at a moment's notice and keeping the government on its toes.
Unfortunately, while this opposition could possibly be worse I'm struggling to see how.
It is devoid of vision, policies and competence. Its members wear cloaks of superiority and the finance spokesperson chides voters for making the wrong choice and offers zilch by way of alternatives.
Their irrelevance is sealed.
Its failure to try since the election has made the government look good by comparison. At a time of crisis this government, whilst it did not do anything to scare the horses, has demonstrated unexpurgated timidity.
There has been no attempt to tackle the structural deficit and less than no attempt to deal with the cost of living. A paltry attempt to deal with escalating energy costs, whilst concurrently those energy companies are making obscene profits, whilst thumbing their noses at the government.
It's time this government stops plodding and starts meeting the expectations of the electorate
I am a regular cyclist. I appreciate the fact that there are shared cycle/pedestrian paths throughout the ACT and for the most part they work very well.
What I still can't get used to is those cyclists who sneak up behind pedestrians and slower cyclists at speed and say, when they arrive at your right hip, "on your right".
That doesn't work for me or for many other cyclists or pedestrians I have spoken with lately. A bell ring from 20 to 30 metres behind is fair and appropriate warning.
And if the cyclists are training for some road race or challenge, they should train on the roads because the cycle paths are shared and do not give wheeled vehicles right of way over pedestrian traffic.
It's a shame to see the Tuggeranong Parkway-Drakeford Drive, Boboyan Road, and Kings Highway-Pialligo Avenue upgrades have had their funding curtailed.
Their timely implementation could be achieved through a revised, cheaper, quicker-to build, and better route of the Civic to Capital Hill section of the Woden tram.
Such a route would also avoid the destruction of the cultural heritage of Commonwealth Avenue and bridge.
In addition it would also provide better central national area coverage, be far less disruptive, wouldn't involve the ruination of City Hill South's important national capital open-space ambience and views and wouldn't need expensive special battery powered trams.
Such a route could involve Edinburgh Avenue's northern reserve, the ANU, the existing land bridge over Parkes Way, Acton Peninsula, Griffin's elegant yacht-friendly third central lake crossing, and Flynn Drive.
Though President Putin must have his critics within Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, he evidently has been able also to generate considerable home support by appeals to Russian nationalism and distortions of history.
The war could hardly continue without such home support.
If Russia was to be expelled from the United Nations Putin would find that very hard to explain to the Russian people.
It might even fatally undermine his authority. But how could this be achieved?
The UN Charter states a member may be suspended by a recommendation of the Security Council, leading to a vote by the General Assembly. As Russia is a member of the Security Council, this way is barred.
However the precedent of the attempt to bar apartheid South Africa, where no such Security Council recommendation could be obtained, indicates that the General Assembly may vote on the issue that the state in question may be refused participation in the work of the General Assembly.
South Africa was so isolated, and warmly welcomed back after apartheid, as Russia would be after Putin.
I applaud the Socceroos for doing a video to protest human rights abuse in Qatar. Playing World Cup soccer in Qatar does not mean conscientious men and women should suspend their commitment to standing up for human rights and speaking out against human rights abuse.
While Australians would like to think their "Lords of the Admiralty", the heads of a Defence Department which gobbles up 2 per cent of GDP - and accelerating - are comfortably accommodated, ordinary mortals wouldn't be remiss in being reminded of "beggars on horseback". (Marles rejects office over $800,000 bill, canberratimes.com.au, October 29, p5).
Ray Blackmore (Letters, October 30) repeats his 2015 claim that Sir William Lyne was our first prime minister. I'll repeat my 2015 observation that he wasn't. Governor-general Hopetoun's invitation to Lyne in December 1900 did not make Lyne prime minister; that office did not exist until January 1, 1901.
Now there's a retro bar in Garema Place perhaps someone will re-create an old Vienna-like coffee shop; wood panels, quiet atmosphere, cakes and all. Maybe we could even handle imperious waiters.
Anne O'Hara writes about "$2 billion in fossil fuel subsides" which are precisely what? (Letters, November 1). Relief of what are in effect road taxes, for activity which does not use public roads, is not a subsidy.
As someone who worked at Centrelink when Robodebt was introduced I can't help thinking about those clients who took their lives because of the unlawful scheme. Those who introduced and designed the scheme need to tell all at the royal commission.
The article "BOM's 'learnings' after brand debacle" (canberratimes.com.au, October 29) refers to the bureau's chief executive as the "BOM head". No surprise then that he has exploded on impact with recent publicity.
Another day of letters complaining about what the the Barr government is or isn't doing. If the Liberals or some other party is going to oust Barr you'd think they'd be reading these letters and addressing the many concerns raised. Can someone gift them a subscription to The Canberra Times?
While I am appalled and absolutely condemn Putin's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, I agree with Ian Usman Lewis (Letters, October 31) that Australia and the USA have no moral high ground to criticize Putin's drafting young men. Australia and the USA also have no moral high ground to criticise Putin's war crimes either. The illegal Iraq war proves that.
