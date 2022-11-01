The Canberra Times
Light rail is the greatest example of pork barrelling of all

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2022 - 6:45pm
With an estimated cost running into the billions of dollars light rail is one of the biggest examples of pork barrelling ever. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Wow. An ACT minister has detected, and criticised, "pork barrelling" in a federal decision to fund road works, in particular the south-west corridor upgrade ("All pork': Steel slams funding for road", canberratimes.com.au, November 1).

