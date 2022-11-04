Spending quality time walking your dog outdoors is crucial for their mental and physical health.
But sometimes when you are out and about, an unexpected situation can arise for which you may not be prepared.
No matter how well trained, your dog can still sometimes act on impulse or be approached by another dog who poses a risk.
It's important to be aware of any potential dangers so you can take steps to prevent conflict and keep everyone safe.
There are a number of things you can do to reduce these risks, such as using a short leash while walking, training your dog to have a good recall (this means ensuring your dog will return to you when you call) and, always being aware of the path you're on including checking for other dogs or people coming your way.
It's important to be aware of the behavioural signs that indicate a dog might be anxious or uncomfortable. This is helpful at all times to keep your dog safe and happy, not just in potential conflict situations.
Aggressive behaviour usually starts when your dog is stressed or fearful. Some of the early signs can include your dog licking its lips, ears backwards or flattened on their head, showing the whites of their eyes, a low or tucked tail, a tense body position or turning their face or body away.
On top of this, there are signs your dog is not just anxious or uncomfortable but more likely to be aggressive, such as growling, snarling, snapping, baring teeth or lunging.
If your dog is being aggressive towards a person or other dog, the best thing is for you both to walk away from the situation if possible, calmly but quickly.
Try to avoid getting too close to the other person or dog and, if possible, put a visual barrier between you and the other dog, such as a car, fence or bush.
These actions will also help if you are approached by another dog who is aggressive.
If your dog is showing signs of aggression, stress or fear, it's important you take action to avoid potentially risky situations in future.
Talk to your veterinarian to see if there could be a medical reason for your dog's reaction, or consider consulting with an accredited behaviourist or trainer who uses reward-based training.
This is a good way to help train your dog to cope with a variety of situations without them feeling fearful and threatened.
If a conflict with another dog arises, the best thing you can do is stay calm and try not to panic, as this can make the dogs even more stressed and reactive.
Remember, if you find yourself in a situation where your dog is fighting with another dog, do not try to physically separate the dogs as this can cause further injuries to the dogs and puts you in a position where you may be injured.
A good tactic is to try and distract the dogs. You can do this by creating a loud sound such as clapping or throwing water over the dogs.
Once you have distracted and separated the dogs, make sure you get your dog back on the leash (if they got away from you) and away from the other dog as soon as possible.
Move them somewhere they can calm down away from the other dog.
Just be very careful as you put the leash on or touch your dog as they are likely to be very stressed and reactive.
If it is not safe to get too close, you can use a slip leash to remove them from the other dog until they calm down.
For further advice on managing unavoidable conflict and prevention visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase which features a dog conflict toolkit that gives you detailed advice, scenarios and steps to help you feel more prepared if a conflict arises.
With these tools, you and your dog will be on the right path to preventing potential problems with other dogs and enjoy your quality time outdoors together.
