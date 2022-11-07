After patting Smudge, the aged cat, we admired bright yellow blooms on Phlomis grandiflora "Lloyd's Variety" purchased from Lambley Nursery but which originated in the Great Dixter garden of British plantsman Christopher Lloyd. Writing about colour in his wonderful book The Well-Tempered Garden (revised 1985), Lloyd says people shy away from yellow in the garden but he says "go all-yellow" and describes the dusky yellow colouring of the hooded flowers and grey foliage of his huge Jerusalem sage with "its interesting bumps and hollows".