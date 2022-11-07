Everyone's heard of Ray Lawler's Summer of the Seventeenth Doll. Now a classic, it won the 1955 Playwright's Advisory Board Award for best play - but what's often forgotten is that it was a co-winner.
Canberrans will get a rare opportunity to see that co-winner, Oriel Gray's The Torrents, later this month,
Whether for sexism or other reasons, Gray's play has seldom been produced. But producer-director-actor Lexi Sekuless chose it as the first production for her new company. It will be on at the 67-seat Mill Theatre at Dairy Road in the Molongo Dairy Road district, a collaboration between Sekuless and Molonglo, which also has galleries, restaurants, a brewery and other businesses at the site.
Molonglo's head of creative Dan Honey said she approached Sekuless after a recommendation from one of the other tenants, Screencraft, and Sekuless proposed the idea.
"In my opinion Canberra doesn't need another 600-seat theatre, it needs a place for artists and creatives to get together to work on their pieces," Sekuless said.
The cast and creatives are paid and some members are part of the shadow-emerge-mentoree program that provides training for time.
Wanting to do things differently, Sekuless cast all roles in The Torrents, male and female, with women and non-binary actors.
"This is a play written by a progressive woman whose strong female lead shares the playwright's humorous take on gender discrimination," Sekuless said.
"It may have been too much for the 1950s. But its themes of discrimination and economic disruption are as relevant now as when it was written 70 years ago and Australia today is far more willing to see these issues presented on the stage."
Gray worked with Sydney's left-wing New Theatre and wrote stage revues and plays as well as for television.
The Torrents - an "Australian screwball comedy", as Sekuless calls it - is set in Koolgalla, a gold mining town, in the 1890s and takes place the office of the town newspaper. The successful applicant for a staff position, J.T. Milford, turns out to be, unexpectedly, a woman: Jenny Milford (Sekuless).
Her arrival causes a stir and leads to further complications.
Gray worked in doubles and on micro and macro levels, Sekuless said: for example, in the play, there are two romantic triangles, a town that is having to reinvent itself economically after the gold has run out.
The costumes by Victoria "Fi" Hopkins are in sepia tones, in keeping with the aesthetic of the show: Sekuless says it's intended to reflect our view of the late 19th century as captured in photographs of the time.
Sekuless said she wants her new venture to complement rather than compete with existing theatre companies. Her next production will be Neil Labute's Reasons to be Pretty in April 2023.
The Torrents is on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick as follows: previews November 16 to 19, shows November 23 to December 3, various times. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.