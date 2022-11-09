It's one of the largest multinational online annual shopping events ever and Australia certainly won't be missing out.
Join the rest of the world for Singles Day on Friday, November 11, the day that all the biggest online retailers offer the hugest deals.
It's sale season and there will be something for everyone as well as a collection of great gift ideas.
What a perfect time for Christmas shopping or why not treat yourself with a huge range of fashion, accessories, health and beauty bargains as well as deals on electronics, to name a few.
You'll need to be prepared and act fast - Singles Day is just one day only and a rare opportunity to snap up some bargains from well known designer labels. You'll be sure to find something you like.
And you can use Australian Coupon codes in partnership with ACM especially for Singles Day to ensure you get the best out of your deals.
In fact, Australian Coupons wants to make sure you have a front-row seat to the best of the best Singles Day deals, so they've conveniently gathered them all for you right here.
Make sure you're ready to regularly check in and click on so you don't miss out.
This is the big one! The clock is already ticking, counting down to Singles Day on Friday, November 11.
Meanwhile, you can click here to access the active ACM Singles Day coupon codes where you can save on so much more than you bargained for.
Keep an eye out for new deals appearing regularly.
What is Singles Day?
Singles Day is a Chinese commercial holiday that helps single people show their pride in going solo.
Story has it that students at China's Nanjing University chose November 11 (because 11/11 looks like a group of sticks) to celebrate, rather than lament being partnerless.
It quickly grew into a fun, unofficial holiday in which single people across China treat themselves to nice dinners and splurge on goods they wouldn't otherwise buy for themselves.
From those humble roots, Singles Day has become the single most lucrative online shopping holiday in the world, with sales reaching the billions, easily surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
