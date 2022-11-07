There aren't many restaurants with a view like Water's Edge in Canberra, and this has proven a magnetic reason, for locals and tourists alike, to celebrate special occasions here for many years.
We joke that perhaps we should tell the staff that it's our wedding anniversary, until we are seated and overhear the table next to us say that it's their wedding anniversary. They seem to have a straight face.
So as the rain continues to tumble down on the other side of the (not quite perfectly clean) window, we are made to feel welcome with a "welcome dish" the food runner describes as "pork cutlet with carrot sauce". I'm not sure that's exactly what the chef had told her to say, as it's really a golf ball sized sphere of pork rillette, which is crumbed and crunchy, bathing gently in an intense carrot and saffron sauce. Welcome indeed.
The good old "complimentary bread roll" sits on the left, and I do like soft and gently smoked butter with my bread. In fact, any butter is a bit of a bonus these days as many cafes seem to think that you can eat eggs on toast without it. Or perhaps I'm just a bit old fashioned. Speaking of which, we look like the youngest people in the room tonight, even though we can remember when this place opened.
So it's a bit of a nostalgic start to dinner and we realise this is the first review this year for us where we actually order our own dishes, rather than that more egalitarian way of sharing every dish that became popular at some point in the late '90s.
The staff tonight also wear black and whites, don't crouch at the table, hug us, sit on our laps (remember Sean?), address us as "hey guys" or speak in colloquial terms. It's kind of refreshing to go back to this old school dining experience.
At three courses for $88, we choose an entree each (from four), a main each (from four) and one of each of the desserts on offer. It's a simple format and there's no confusion about small plates, snacks, sharing or banquets. What you see is what you get and the sights are very pretty indeed.
For entree, I order a perfectly cooked slab of Berkshire pork jowl with parsnip puree, beetroot jus, pickled radish and chorizo jam. There is a lovely apple character running through each bite and the fat in the pork has rendered to soften the texture of the meat to a delicious consistency. A bit like the Christmas Day pork you wish that you knew how to cook.
My companion opts for five spice and mustard coated kangaroo fillet, artichoke velouté, fondant potato quandong, black garlic. The flavours are complex and work, but despite the chef's recommendation of "medium rare", the roo had seen a little too much oven time and lands on the table pretty close to "well done". We politely mention this, and the waitress politely shrugs her shoulders, not too sure how to handle this fleeting moment of not so fine dining.
The wine list at Water's Edge is decent, without being overly exciting. There is a choice of 16 wines by the glass, with a heavy emphasis on Victoria and King Valley in particular. We order two glasses of the 2015 Chalker's Crossing Riesling (Hilltops) which is outstanding value at $14 for a very generously sized glass. I ask my companion how she likes the lovely kerosene and mustard seed notes on the seven year old riesling and she looks at me like I've already had enough to drink.
Main course is nettle risotto with grilled field mushroom, fermented black garlic and aged parmesan and Grainge signature sirloin (MB3+), black garlic and aubergine puree, cocktail onion, beetroot, zaatar spice, zucchini and shiraz jus. The techniques and flavours on show here are not so old fashioned. The arborio risotto rice is cooked perfectly and despite the intense green colour imparted by the nettle, the flavours are balanced and subtle, the Picasso-style splashes of black garlic puree making for a delicious and somewhat modern combination. The steak is a fine piece of meat, cooked with the same precision as a the strokes of the single scull that glides past us on the lake. Chef kindly sends us out a complimentary side dish of chorizo tossed with onion, garlic and capsicum. We aren't sure if this is his way of saying sorry for slightly overdoing skippy, but it's a tasty apology if it was, although it didn't quite fit the genre of the rest of the menu.
With a choice of just two desserts, we have one of each - hazelnut chocolate mousse with sour cream ice cream, and a cinnamon and nutmeg custard tart with lemon myrtle soil and vanilla ice cream. The mousse is intense, if slightly over whipped and the custard tart is technically perfect with "eggnog" type flavours and a silky, velvet-like texture that evokes nostalgia from the corner milk bar of the '80s.
We ask for the cheque (which seems like the appropriate term tonight) and the waitress brings it over sans the glass of Sergi Estate Basket Pressed shiraz ($16) that I have consumed with the signature sirloin. We inform her that it is missing and she shrugs her shoulders again and tells us not to worry about it. Again, I'm not sure if someone is still feeling bad about the small error of a slightly overdone roo, but the customer appears to be just right at Water's Edge.
Address: 40 Parkes Place, Parkes
Phone: 6273 5066
Website: watersedgecanberra.com.au
Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, lunch, noon til 1.30, dinner 5.45 til 8.30pm.
Chef: Avtar Singh
Noise: Very well controlled
Dietary: Well catered for
Bonus: There are three dining domes which can be booked separately
