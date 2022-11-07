Main course is nettle risotto with grilled field mushroom, fermented black garlic and aged parmesan and Grainge signature sirloin (MB3+), black garlic and aubergine puree, cocktail onion, beetroot, zaatar spice, zucchini and shiraz jus. The techniques and flavours on show here are not so old fashioned. The arborio risotto rice is cooked perfectly and despite the intense green colour imparted by the nettle, the flavours are balanced and subtle, the Picasso-style splashes of black garlic puree making for a delicious and somewhat modern combination. The steak is a fine piece of meat, cooked with the same precision as a the strokes of the single scull that glides past us on the lake. Chef kindly sends us out a complimentary side dish of chorizo tossed with onion, garlic and capsicum. We aren't sure if this is his way of saying sorry for slightly overdoing skippy, but it's a tasty apology if it was, although it didn't quite fit the genre of the rest of the menu.