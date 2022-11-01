Crowds were thin at Thoroughbred Park for what is usually one of the biggest days of the year.
Originally tipped to attract crowds in excess of 3000, the bad weather kept Canberrans away.
However, mud, strong winds and the ever-present threat of rain didn't deter some racegoers from enjoying the 2022 Melbourne Cup Race Day.
With mud-caked ankles, coats held tight against the chill and a drink in hand punters milled round the track waiting for the races to start.
The fashions on the field competition, held undercover, offered a pop of colour against the overcast sky outside.
The judges had a difficult time choosing winners with an array of bright and elaborate outfits on show.
Winner in the millinery category, Courtney Busby, from Canberra, decided to take a more sustainable approach when configuring her outfit.
Her bright pink Aje dress and prize-winning head piece by Northern Territory-based Peacock Millinery, were rented.
"It's so great. I love coming to Thoroughbred Park, it's always a wonderful day," she said.
"I've just finished doing my university degree, so this is a wonderful way to top off those celebrations.
"My mum and I have been going here regularly since I turned 18. It's just a lovely day that we have together as mother-daughter time."
Jason Crockett travelled from the Shoalhaven and took out the men's fashion award.
In a pink, white and blue pastel hued ensemble he won the top prize. A sparkling pink butterfly brooch added a touch of luxury to the carefully curated outfit.
"It's something different, normally guys wouldn't look to put a bright pink butterfly brooch on but I certainly like to change it up wherever I can," he said.
Lady fashion winner Alison Jones, from Yass, wore a pink and blue Camilla dress. Emblematic of spring with a rich patterned fabric, she knew it would be a winner. The headpiece was a custom Jettah and Till design.
"It is a lot of hard work but it's very rewarding," she said.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
